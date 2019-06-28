Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

How to address cash flow needs of CA firm with Flexi Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:39 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Everyone needs a chartered accountant to handle our financial matters now be it for investment purposes or simply cutting down on our taxes. The demand for CAs has increased several-fold. According to a recent study though there are not many CAs around, yet this gap is reducing with more accountants joining the workforce.
This gives you a great opportunity to grow your reach and expand your offerings. With the Budget soon to be announced and more firms becoming GST-compliant, the time is ripe for you to fuel your CA firm with the working capital you need.
A Flexi Business Loan customised for CAs is a collateral-free funding solution offered by Bajaj Finserv, using which you can tackle all the needs of your firm. Check these 3 ways on how you can boost your CA practice:
Keep your working capital strong even with fluctuating receivables
While your clients may not clear your dues on time, your fixed monthly costs require payment in a timely fashion. Whether it is staff salaries or rent, sufficient working capital ensures the smooth functioning of your firm. When you notice working capitals gaps, you can rely on the Business Loan for CAs, which gives you financing up to Rs 32 lakhs.
The Flexi Loan facility of this loan is an industry-first from Bajaj Finserv, which allows you to borrow from your sanction multiple times as per your needs. Interest is charged only on the amount you utilise, which helps you save more. You can also choose to pay interest-only EMIs and repay the principal at the end of the tenor when you receive your dues from your clients. This allows you to manage your cash flow better while reducing your EMIs by up to 45 per cent! This way you can address your recurring working capital needs conveniently.
Hire new staff and expand your services with ease
With the tax filing work gathering pace as the July 31st deadline approaches, you may want to hire additional articles to help in creating audit reports, doing tax planning, and filing requisite paperwork. The expanding Indian start-up ecosystem also provides an opportunity for you to expand your services to offer assurance, corporate recovery, or risk assessment. Using the Business Loan for CAs, you can get the right talent on board and even set up a new branch.
Upgrade your firm with the right software and repay comfortably
From introducing GST accounting platform integration to putting in place a cloud-based system, technological support can help you build a robust practice. Purchase software, laptops, and other equipment or hire software experts using the Flexi Loan.
Since it offers a repayment window of 12 months to 60 months, you can repay at a comfortable pace. What's more, its unsecured nature means that you don't need to risk your personal or professional assets or even have a guarantor on board.
A Flexi Business Loan for CAs can thus boost your practice while being flexible enough to cater to your changing cash flow needs comfortably. To get started, check your pre-approved loan offer from Bajaj Finserv. This will help you access a tailor-made deal, which allows you to apply in one step and get instant approval!
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:43 IST

Power Grid to raise Rs 10,000 crore, board meeting on July 3

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Power Grid Corporation of India said on Friday it plans to raise about Rs 10,000 crore from the domestic market through the issue of bonds in a bid to fund its capital requirements.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:36 IST

Ramagya Roots launches Finland-based curriculum CORE in India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): With futuristic vision and for the holistic development of its tiny tots, Ramagya Roots, the pre-school chain of Ramagya Group has launched its new global curriculum 'CORE', integrated with the finest International pedagogical practices.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:12 IST

Great Learning launches new program in Digital Marketing

New Delhi [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Learning, India's largest ed-tech company for working professionals announced the launch of its new program in Strategic Digital Marketing. The six-month program is delivered online with weekend mentorship sessions conducted by experienced faculty and in

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:11 IST

Infosys McCamish partners with Pan-American Life Insurance Group

New Orleans (Louisiana) [USA], June 28 (ANI): Infosys McCamish, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, has announced partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:46 IST

Wabco Holdings to be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen for $7 billion

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Wabco India said on Friday that its ultimate parent company Wabco Holdings will be acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a privately held global technology company and systems supplier for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:20 IST

Stocks flat ahead of US-China meet to ease trade disputes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Friday as Asian stocks stumbled ahead of US President US Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to ease simmering trade disputes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:56 IST

OYO hotels enter strategic partnership with China's Meituan

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, the world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, has today announced a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, which is China's leading e-commerce platform for services.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:08 IST

Govt forms working group for revision of WPI

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A working group has been constituted for the revision of current series of Wholesale Price Index (base 2011-12) under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:53 IST

Rostec to present BT-3F, Amphibious Armoured Personnel Carrier...

Moscow [Russia]: June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rostec State Corporation will make the first presentation of BT-3F, an amphibious armoured personnel carrier with a remotely-operated weapon station (WS), at the International Military Technical Forum Army-2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:46 IST

This SME Day get access to convenient funding from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SMEs are crucial for the country's economic growth given the fact that small and medium enterprises contribute to over 45 per cent of India's total manufacturing output and 40 per cent to total exports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:32 IST

Huaiyuan Yang to be Vice President of UCWeb Global Business

New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reiterating its commitment to India market, Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group, in a significant move, has appointed Huaiyuan Yang as Vice President of UCWeb Global Business.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:15 IST

Centre forms panel to resolve differences between solar and wind...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): As India moves towards greater adoption of renewable power in the energy mix, a dispute resolution committee has been formed to consider unforeseen disputes between public and private players.

Read More
iocl