How to avoid failure in IAS Prelims 2021

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/SRV Media): Sense of urgency and preparation among the IAS aspirants is heating up as the date of UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 is coming closer. IAS Prelims 2021 Notification raises the temperature and seriousness among the candidates.

Some candidates qualify IAS Prelims in the first attempt, while others repeatedly fail despite spending years in preparation. The most common reason is focusing only on traditional subjects like Polity, Constitution, History etc. Actually, only 25-30 questions in IAS Prelims 2020 were from this section and fact is that candidates spend 80 per cent of their time on these subjects.

UPSC Prelims syllabus 2021 is officially published along with UPSC Prelims 2021 notification, but this IAS prelims syllabus in the notification is defined in few words that too in general terms.

Another reason is that aspirants focus only on general current affairs however questions in exam comes on issues that were unknown to them. In Prelims 2020, there were questions on topics such as Cyber Insurance, Talanoa Dialogue, Pro-Nuclear Transfer, LISA Pathfinder, Public Key Infrastructure, Interest Coverage Ratio, West Texas, TRIMS etc.

Most of the IAS aspirants in Prelims 2020 were not able to correctly solve even known topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Non-Financial Debt, Asphalt technology, Blockchain technology, Aadhar, and Zero-Coupon Bonds as they lacked specific information about these.

Even the Polity and Governance part has become dynamic that includes questions on MPLADS, Legal Services Authority, Aadhar, Central Ground Water Authority, Bureaucracy, Gandhian Philosophy etc.

Another emerging area in last year's UPSC Prelims is Agriculture. There were almost 10 direct questions from this section in UPSC Prelims 2020 such as Vertical farming, Zero Tillage, Fertigation, Tensiometer-Use, etc.

There is a need to focus on such unknown topics with in-depth that are in the news indirectly. There are IAS aspirants that have given 3-4 attempts and still have not been able to clear IAS Prelims once.

"Amid rising competition in UPSC Prelims, a stronghold on Current Affairs always remains a game-changer especially for those who repeatedly fail to qualify for this exam," said Kiran (Faculty at BestCurrentAffairs.com).



"This is the right time to start serious preparations for Prelims. Next 3 months should be dedicated for the Prelims. Almost all the important topics from Current Affairs should be revised frequently," she said.

UPSC Prelims 2021 Notification will be released anytime in February. Candidates can apply for UPSC Civil Services 2021 Exam on upsconline.nic.in website. UPSC Prelims Exam Date is 27th June 2021.

Candidates aspiring to crack the IAS prelims 2021 should now focus on self-study and revisions. It is generally observed that even those IAS aspirants taking coaching classes in big cities like Delhi, return to their homes in these months to give their 100 per cent time to this exam.

Candidates preparing through online IAS video classes should also strictly focus on reading only prelims-oriented relevant course books. It is through Self-Study that information read is stored in your mind for a longer duration. Repeated revisions of books keeps memory fresh with all important information. Also, classes either online or offline tend to focus on giving a wider view of the topic and in this, they might miss out on some specific details about topics that may be crucial for IAS Prelims 2021.

Candidates should try to read them as much as possible in these months. They should not be discouraged by the fact that they are not performing up to the mark in the mock test series for IAS prelims 2021. Tests are just for practice. Solving as many as tests as possible to crack prelims is NOT true and crucial because there is little or zero possibility that final prelims exam will contain questions similar to those tests.

Assured success in IAS Prelims 2021 is possible only if you follow smart strategy. Don't prepare the topics according to your interest rather prepare the topics from which there are more chances of questions.

