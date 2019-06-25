Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

How to select a Personal Loan that meets your needs

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:03 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 25(ANI/BusinessWire India): A personal loan is one of the most versatile forms of credit as it allows you to finance any goal without any restriction.
Since it is collateral-free, you don't need to risk any assets, and since you can choose your tenor as per pocket, you can repay it hassle-free. That being said, there is a loan specialised for your requirements and being smart about your goals will help you choose the most cost-effective and feature-rich option.
Apart from taking stock of your finances and looking for low interest rates, there are other important factors that you need to consider when selecting the right personal loan. Read on to know more.
Define your purpose
Starting from debt consolidation to a family wedding or a business expansion to your child's education, your needs may differ based on your lifestyle. Lenders often customise personal loans to help you tackle these needs more thoroughly. Choosing these can help you get attractive terms and features. For instance, Bajaj Finserv offers a Personal Loan for Weddings, a Personal Loan for Travel, and a Personal Loan for Medical Emergency.
Calculate the amount
Once you define your purpose, estimate the amount needed. This will help you from over-borrowing or under borrowing, both of which come with complications. One way that you can keep your EMIs under control and still have an access to ample funds is by choosing the Flexi Personal Loan offered by Bajaj Finserv. This loan variant helps you withdraw several times from your sanction, without having to apply for multiple loans while paying interest only on what you use rather than the total amount. Further, you can save up to 45 per cent on EMIs by paying interest-only EMIs.
See if you qualify and choose pocket-friendly EMIs
Before going any further, use the personal loan eligibility calculator online to compare terms of various lenders and see if you qualify. This will help you avoid a rejection of your application and a dip in your credit score. Next, estimate EMIs that fit into your budget. With the EMI calculator, you can see how different combinations of these terms will affect your monthly repayment, so you can choose the right tenure and amount. This will ensure the personal loan you select is truly right for you.
Check the terms of repayment
Repaying your personal loan on time helps you avoid penalties and improve your credit score. To repay your loan conveniently, look for lenders who offer flexible terms like a long tenor, nil or minimal charges on part-prepayment and foreclosure, lower associated costs and fees like processing fees and secure fees. All this brings your overall cost down so choose a lender who is transparent about them all.
Find out the application process and approval time
Finally, check what the lender's application process is, to ensure it doesn't take too much time or involve a lot of paperwork or stress. This will help you make your borrowing experience better. For instance, choose a lender who offers an online application with easy eligibility criteria and minimal documents. Next, see if the approval timeline meets your requirements, especially if you have an urgent need. For instance, lenders like Bajaj Finserv offer a Personal Loan in less than 24 hours.
Now that you know what you are looking for in a personal loan, compare lenders whose offerings match your needs. Get an ample loan of up to Rs 25 lakh from Bajaj Finserv that you can repay conveniently in up to 60 months.
To get started, simply check your pre-approved personal loan offer and enjoy instant approval.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:24 IST

Explore the world with exclusive international opportunities at...

New Delhi [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Have you been waiting to fulfil your dream of studying abroad? Do you wish to expand your horizon? Well, here is your chance to turn your dream into reality.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:15 IST

Stocks resume upward momentum, Sensex gains 300 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Equities showed resilience on Tuesday and benchmark indices zoomed in the afternoon trading with metal, PSU banks, energy and auto stocks leading the rally.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:09 IST

Subex joins GLF's communications blockchain network

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 25 (ANI): Digital technology provider Subex said on Tuesday that it will be a part of the ITW Global Leaders' Forum's Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), a blockchain-based consortium which aims to revolutionise the ICT service provider industry's commercial set

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:03 IST

DLF5`s luxury project The Crest awarded LEED Gold Certificate by USGBC

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): DLF5 has backed yet another accolade to its name with its luxury condominium - The Crest being awarded the LEED Gold Certificate for its environment-friendly design by U. S. Green Building Council. USGBC will soon host a ceremony to award the certific

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:01 IST

Data, digital transformation to drive future customer experience: IATA

Athens [Greece], June 25 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday urged aviation stakeholders to embrace data and digital transformation to help deliver a frictionless customer experience while enhancing safety and efficiency.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:12 IST

LIKE rebrands to Likee for providing unparalleled user experience

New Delhi [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore-based, BIGO Technology Pte Ltd has rebranded its short video app LIKE to Likee in a bid to transform and add more value to its offerings for users and content creators.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:20 IST

Oyo managing 5 lakh rooms in China, becomes largest hotel brand

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Oyo Hotels and Homes said on Tuesday it has expanded its presence to more than 337 cities in China with five lakh rooms and emerged as the largest single hotel brand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:01 IST

Coin Walking -the most amazing rewards app debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 25(ANI/NewsVoir): Korean entertainment and gaming conglomerate Barunson Entertainment and Arts Corporation (KOSDAQ 035620) today announced the launch of their world class Walking Rewards APP 'Coin Walking'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:39 IST

Surendra Ahuja appointed Managing Director of Boeing Defence India

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Boeing on Tuesday announced the appointment of Surendra Ahuja as Managing Director of Boeing Defence India (BDI) based in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:51 IST

Moderate growth in air passenger markets, but weak air cargo demand

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 25 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for May released on Tuesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed moderate growth in international air passenger markets with sustained regional economic expansion supporting business and leisure travel markets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:46 IST

Police uncovers corporate racket, Indiabulls informs stock exchanges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday informed stock exchanges that investigations by the Gurugram Police against a person have blown the lid off a massive organised racket.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:40 IST

Piramal plans to sell all 20 pc stake in Shriram Capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Piramal Enterprises is looking to sell its entire 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital, the financial services arm of the Shriram group.

Read More
iocl