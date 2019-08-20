Bajaj Finserv Logo
How you can redefine your Business Growth Map with customized loan for Chartered Accountants by Bajaj Finserv

Aug 20, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 20(ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial expansion, growing operational expenses, evolving business infrastructure and finances for business contingencies are some of the key financial requirements of a Chartered Accountant's business set-up.
Apart from the financial requirements revolving around professional growth, a Chartered Accountant like any other business professional will also need to meet personal monetary commitments as well. It becomes extremely crucial for a Chartered Accountant to compartmentalize and organize their own financial future along with strategizing or strengthening their clientele finances.
With competitive and changing business times, it is imperative to have a solid financial liquidity bearing strategy in place. Considering these factors, Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers Loans for Chartered Accountants that are also combined with multiple benefits. These suite of loans for the CA community by Bajaj Finserv can help you redefine and improvise your business trajectory and enable not only a healthy business sustenance but also provide the financial independence to stay a step ahead of your industry peers.
What interestingly differentiates a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for CAs over a regular business loan are the aspects of qualifications and experience of the professional that are factored in during the process of loan customization. Bajaj Finserv Loans for Chartered Accountants are collateral-free and equipped with the flexi loan quality. The flexi loan facet gives you the financial freedom of acquiring a specific loan amount with a flexi tenor repayment option. You are also allowed to make multiple withdrawals from the allotted amount and interest is applicable only on the amount consumed.
The documentation process involved is minimal and the eligibility parameter set is simple, and to top it the entire online application and account management feature further simplifies the overall process. Bajaj Finserv's Loan for Chartered Accountants also has one of the fastest disbursed loans in the industry as the loan amount hits your bank account within 24 hours of approval. The loan repayment tenor is not only flexible but also spanned between 12 months to 72 months providing maximum financial repayment convenience. A certification of practice and other basic documents are all you need to get the financial assistance required to execute your business or personal expenditure planning.
Whether you want to scale operations or attend to unplanned personal needs, think no further than a Bajaj Finserv Chartered Accountant Loan. From a personal loan for CAs and business loan for CAs availability of Rs 32 lakh to a home loan for CAs and loan against property for CAs limit of Rs 2 crore Loan for Chartered Accountants by Bajaj Finserv is the key to your financial freedom and growth with competitive interest rates and maximum attached benefits. Start now by checking your pre-approved offer to enjoy instant and hassle-free approval.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

