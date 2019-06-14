Howzat
Howzat

Howzat launches fantasy cricket league with huge welcome, referral bonuses

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:34 IST

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Howzat, India's most trusted fantasy sports game has launched an all-new Fantasy Cricket League with exciting bonuses and other lucrative offers.
For a cricketing-crazy nation like India, Howzat hosts this Fantasy Cricket League in sync with the Cricket World Cup. It is a wonderful opportunity for people to use their cricket expertise and win huge rewards as well.
Howzat is a go-to platform, be it for T20 formats, one day cricket or international formats like Cricket World Cup. People who want to play fantasy cricket, need to have passion and knowledge of cricket as well as an awareness about what is happening in the world of cricket.
"On signing up for the Fantasy Cricket League, users have a choice of entering contests by forming a team of 11 players. These players can be from any of the two teams playing in a particular contest. Each player is assigned some points based on their statistical data. A user will use his cricket knowledge along with player stats to strategize and build a fantasy team", Howzat spokesperson said.
What's in the bucket for Howzat users?
Howzat is hosting an action-packed league for its users. Fantasy Cricket can be played at anytime, anywhere on smart phones or on desktops. Howzat fantasy cricket not only develops participants' skills like decision-making, focus and estimation, but also gives away real cash prizes to game winners.
The fantasy cricket gaming platform provides two-types of games - free fantasy games and paid games. The 'Refer a friend and earn' promotion offer encourages users to share their Howzat experience with their family and friends. There is also an incentive to get up to 5000 welcome bonus on first deposit.
With its interactive platform, every cricket lover falls in love with the unmatched features of the platform. The smooth interface and appealing graphics help users to get familiar with the game quickly and use it with great ease.
Most importantly, it is safe to play on Howzat as fantasy cricket is a skill-based game, and skill-based games are 100 per cent legal in India to play for free or with cash.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:38 IST

More than 250 Indian and International Fintech Firms participate...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 3rd edition of the Digital Lenders' Association of India (DLAI)'s annual conclave held today at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai saw participation by over 250 of the leading Indian and International Fintech firms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:56 IST

ACTICO signs DMI finance as its first Indian customer for their...

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced DMI Finance as its first Indian customer for its new product, ACTICO Machine Learning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Cisco, Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Training (DGT) on Friday joined hands with IT networking major Cisco and global consulting firm Accenture to skill youngsters for the digital economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:36 IST

DIACOLOR acquires the Lion Emerald 'The Inkalamu'

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIACOLOR a high luxury jewellery brand, reputed worldwide as a design destination where choicest gems and precious metals come together to create exceptional jewellery, under the expert craftsmanship of its artisans, acquires the most expensive Zambian Emerald

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex drops 289 points as selling pressure mounts, Nifty closes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded lower on Friday for the third consecutive session amid rising geopolitical tensions and selling pressure in realty, auto, IT and financial stocks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:46 IST

RBI has scope for another interest rate cut due to lower WPI...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Friday that a key driver of lower wholesale inflation has been manufactured products where inflation declined to 1.28 per cent in May compared to 1.72 per cent in April.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:09 IST

Online mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar launches...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Online mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar announces the release of its new feature called 'Selfiewala KYC' for first-time mutual fund investors.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:48 IST

Don't miss this travel hack: How to avoid flight ticket...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Like a good traveller, you booked your air ticket a long time ago. But at the last minute, there's a change of plan, and you want to cancel the ticket. Typically, you would have had to lose a large chunk of the ticket fare as cancellation

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:33 IST

India to host Kimberley Process inter-sessional meeting next week

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): More than 300 delegates will participate in the inter-sessional meeting of Kimberley Process being hosted by India from June 17 to 21 in Mumbai, the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:33 IST

WPI inflation slips to 2.45 pc in May from 4.78 pc in April

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index stood at 2.45 per cent in May compared to 4.78 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Invest in a Bajaj Finance FD to diversify your investment portfolio

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial planning is a crucial part of any individual's life - be it salaried or self-employed. Every financial decision that you take needs to be based on certain life goals one intends to fulfil.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of Guinea to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication launched their programs to build equitable healthc

Read More
iocl