HP appoints Ketan Patel to lead India operations

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Tech giant HP has appointed Ketan Patel as the Managing Director for India responsible for the company's business in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well.

He replaces Vinay Awasthi who is moving to a new role as the head of print operations for the supply chain. From August 1, Patel will report to HP Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell.

Patel joined HP in 2005 and has held various leadership positions across its personal systems, print and graphics solutions businesses. From 2013 to 2017, he was Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India.

Before that, he was head of personal systems category for Asia where he led the computing business that included hardware, services and solutions across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and South Korea.

Schell said India, as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, is on the cusp of a digital transformation revolution where technology will play a central role in how we work, live and play.

"This is an opportunity for HP to deliver innovation and drive growth in the local economies where we operate. As a proven leader with rich experience and a deep understanding of the market, I am confident that Ketan will add immense value to our customer and partner ecosystem in the region." (ANI)