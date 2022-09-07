HP State Taxes and Excise Dept organises GST awareness programmes

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh State Taxes and Excise department said on Wednesday it has organised GST awareness programmes simultaneously at 38 locations across the state today with the participation of 4,400 stakeholders.

Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise informed that the event was attended by entrepreneurs, members of trade and industry from across all segments.

He told that the event was very well received by trade and industry. He thanked the State Govt for supporting the unique initiative of the department for generating awareness among stakeholders.

He emphasised that the feedback collected from the stakeholders during the events will be utilised to fine-tune future awareness programmes.



The event held on Wednesday was adjudged as a unique record by the India Book of Records. The Certificate in this regard was presented by Bhanu Pratap adjudicator of the India Book of Records to Subhasish Panda, Principal Secretary of the department of state taxes and excise at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion Subhasish Panda said that voluntary tax compliance is the lifeline of modern tax administration. The department has taken a number of initiatives after the implementation of GST to strengthen this lifeline, according to an official statement released by the Commissioner of State Taxes & Excise, Himachal Pradesh.

The Programme launched in January 2022 by Himachal Pradesh's chief minister is the latest such initiative in this direction.

Panda hoped that today's unique initiative of the department registered as a record by the prestigious India Book of Record will help generate greater awareness of GST provisions for ensuring improved voluntary tax compliance.

He congratulated the department for being sensitive to issues of trade and industry and successfully organising the event. The representative of India Book of Records Bhanu Pratap told that India Book of Records has an impeccable record of certifying and honouring excellence while maintaining the highest level of transparency. He congratulated the department on successfully achieving this great feat, the statement said. (ANI)

