HPCL declared best navratna at Dun & Bradstreet PSU awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has bagged the best navratna award in manufacturing category at Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards 2019 consecutively for the second year in a row.

Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards have been instituted to recognise and felicitate the top-performing PSUs in India for business excellence and acknowledge their contribution in the socio-economic development of the country.

The awards are given across various categories based on multiple performance parameters.

Award winners were selected based on a proprietary financial model developed by Dun & Bradstreet India. The model takes into consideration size, growth and profitability indicators to arrive at the award winners.

The award winners were felicitated on August 22 by Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Arvind Ganpat Sawant in the presence of Secretary at the Ministry of Power Subhash Chandra Garg and Managing Director of Dun & Bradstreet India Manish Sinha. (ANI)

