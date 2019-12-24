HRANI and IRCTC partnership debut tourism and hospitality promotion

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) has signed an MoU with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) to facilitate the hotel members of HRANI for the listing of their room rate and inventory on IRCTC booking engine portal.

The same has been done in a bid to promote domestic tourism and reduce customer acquisition cost.

The occasion was graced with the esteemed presence of M.P. Mall, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC as Chief Guest.

The event also witnessed the presence of Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, President HRANI and Vice President FHRAI, Amarvir Singh, Hony Secretary, HRANI, Garish Oberoi, Treasurer and Renu Thapliyal, Secretary General, HRANI along with leading hoteliers.

"Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) - A Mini Ratna is a Central Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, Government of India. IRCTC handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations and claims that it has 60 million registered users on the website, and is the world's second-busiest, with around 8 lacs bookings per day," said M.P. Mall, CMD, IRCTC.

"In addition to ticket booking, people can also book their stays, domestic & international holiday packages, flights and meals on the IRCTC website," Mall added

IRCTC is now into the direct contracting with hotels of all categories on pan India basis and would be making all hotel inventory for sale through its all websites for online sale to its valued customer.

As per the partnership between HRANI with IRCTC, IRCTC has allowed to offer a 10 per cent commission from the listed Member Unit of HRANI.

The HRANI Member will also be entitled for 50 per cent discount on a one-time integration charge of Rs 20000/- plus tax. Individual Member needs to pay an amount of Rs 10000/- plus tax to IRCTC for integration on the booking portal of IRCTC.

The partnership is surely a win-win situation for both IRCTC and HRANI to promote hotel inventory to the end customers. IRCTC would be promoting hotel inventory on its all websites and through different promotional activities.

"We are very happy to be associated with IRCTC and in order to promote domestic tourism and attract more tourist, we request our members to pass the benefit of reduced commission to end customers so that the end customer prefers to book through IRCTC making this initiative of HRANI beneficial for customers and as well as hotels," said Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, President HRANI.

The event was attended by owners, decision-makers and leading professionals from the hospitality industry.

The officials from IRCTC include Rajesh Kumar, Group General Manager, Tourism and Pradeep Dhiman, Add. General Manager, Tourism.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI) has taken the lead and is the first association to partner with IRCTC in the interest of its members and hospitality industry to promote domestic tourism vis a vis reduce the customer acquisition cost.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

