Huawei announces enticing offers and activities exclusively through retail channels this Valentine's Day

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Consumers will get the premium PLAYGO N23 Bluetooth earphones with the purchase of Huawei Y9 Prime and Huawei Mini Speaker with Huawei Watch GT 2 and much more.

To make this Valentine's Day truly memorable for consumers, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced great offers and activities at Croma retail stores across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Consumers stand a chance to win exciting prizes, offers by rotating the HUAWEI wheel of fortune or simply avail exciting offers by walking in to the store.

As a part of the contest, if you miss your first chance to win exciting gifts from the Wheel of Fortune, you will be given another chance to try your luck. The second chance will be given only if the consumers answer the question asked by the EMCEE present at the store.

There is also a special privilege for Huawei India community members. They will get two additional spins apart from the allotted number. For this, the Huawei India Community members need to show their Huawei Community profile page to the representatives present at the venue.

Huawei also introduces an array of offers on some of its bestselling devices, namely Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Y9 Prime, Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Watch GT 2. As a part of the offer, consumers will get exciting gifts including, the premium PLAYGO N23 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 1999 with Huawei Y9 Prime; Huawei Freelance worth Rs 4999 with the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mini Speaker priced at Rs 2999 free with Huawei Watch GT 2.

The offer will be available across Croma and retail stores. Furthermore, the Huawei Watch GT will be available at a discount price of Rs 2000 on Amazon and Flipkart. The offers will last till February 16, 2020 only.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

