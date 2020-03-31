HUAWEI Band 4 - the best fitness band under INR 2000

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI/ NewsVoir): HUAWEI Band 4, the latest offering of Huawei Consumer Business Group in the wearable segment has a unique Built in USB in line charger that allows the users to charge on the go using a power bank.

The fitness tracker comes with captivating yet functional design boasting of a built-in USB in-line charger, host of features for fitness tracking and continuous Heart Rate Monitoring based on HUAWEI's proprietary TruSeen 3.5, making it your ideal heath companion.

HUAWEI Band 4 has a built-in USB in-line charge for convenient charging and a battery that delivers up to nine days of power on a single charge. Equipped with a large Colour Touch Screen and; glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating, it makes for a great looking fitness tracker.

Highly customisable, HUAWEI Band 4 is enriched with eight built-in colourful watch faces, and 66 watch faces available from HUAWEI Watch Face Store, for users to wear in different occasions.

Screen: 0.96" large color display; Water resistance: 50 Meters (5 ATM); Nine exercise modes; Operating hours: up to 20 days, nine days typically; Eight built in watch faces (option to download from a library of over 66); Tracks four sleep patterns- Diagnoses frequently occurring sleep issues; Gives more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleep.

Apart from its brilliant ergonomics the HUAWEI Band 4 is tailor made for the fitness fanatics. It helps users to monitor their physical condition all day round, thanks to scientific heart rate, oxygen saturation and sleep monitoring capabilities, allowing users to discover more about their own lifestyle.

The HUAWEI Band 4 comes with nine exercise modes: Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine, Indoor walk. Its 50m water resistance makes this device a perfect workout partner.

It also has a 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector can identify six most common sleep-related issues, providing more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleep.

More than just a fitness monitor, the band also features smart identification of cold calls, phone finder functionality, remote shutter capabilities, a smart clock, and sedentary reminder alarms to ensure users stay active.

