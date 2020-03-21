HUAWEI CPE Pro 2: The next-generation router supports 5G Super Uplink and Wi-Fi 6

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2 a next-gen smart router supports a wide range of 5G frequency bands, more than that of any other equivalent 5G product on the market.

The HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2 packs Huawei's innovative 5G Super Uplink technology, as well as the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, into a compact form and is 30 per cent smaller than its predecessor. The device's game-changing capabilities will undoubtedly have enormous implications for various fields, including home mobile broadband, HD live broadcasting, telemedicine and video conferencing.

The HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2 carries the cutting-edge 7 nm Balong 5000 chipset that comes with dramatically enhanced capabilities, and offers support for both 5G NSA and 5G SA networking. The Balong 5000 is the first chipset in its series to support 200 MHz bandwidth and carrier aggregation technology, doubling theoretical 5G peak download speed over that on the first-gen CPE Pro, to a staggering 3.6 Gbps.

In addition to inheriting the four 5G TDD frequency bands (n41/n77/n78/n79) that are already supported by the first-gen CPE Pro, the CPE Pro 2 has added support for seven more 5G FDD frequency bands (n1/n3/n5/n7/n28/n38/n40). This expanded range transcends the capabilities of other 5G devices, fully meeting the needs of global operators.

Up to this point, 5G coverage has been hindered by an inherent flaw. Though the TDD bands provide for fast connections, their coverage area is rather small. Conversely, FDD bands feature broad coverage, but low bandwidth and thus limited speeds.

As a remedy, Huawei has developed its "5G Super Uplink" technology. 5G Super Uplink fully leverages the advantages of TDD and FDD, which are complementary to each other in high and low frequencies, as well as time and frequency domains, boosting uplink speed and coverage to new and unforeseen heights.

Hence, services that are highly dependent on uplink performance, such as HD live broadcasting, telemedicine, and video conferencing, are expected to receive a shot in the arm with the widespread rollout of 5G Super Uplink technology.

The HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2 is fully compliant with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, which is tailored to facilitate optimal 5G high-coverage. The Huawei 5G CPE Pro 2 is capable of connecting with up to 128 devices, and supports MU-MIMO technology and concurrent transmission with multiple devices, as well as exclusive dynamic narrow bandwidth technology, that can bolster a Wi-Fi 6-supported Huawei mobile phone with scorching data speeds and broadened Wi-Fi coverage.

The HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2, which is one third smaller than its predecessor, adopts new silent cooling fans that are capable of dynamically adjusting their operating speed to account for the current temperature.

Running at just 30 dB,10 dB lower than the normal ambient noise level, the fans are far quieter as well, while improving cooling efficacy by 50 per cent and reducing the router's surface temperature by 5°C. Reinforced by an effortlessly efficient heat dissipation system, the HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2 is equipped to handle the high loads associated with continual 5G operation.

