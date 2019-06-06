Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei fest: attractive deals and offers on Huawei smart phones at Croma

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:02 IST

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smart phones, which includes Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro between 7th June and 16th June 2019, during the Huawei Fest - exclusively at Croma outlets.
With extraordinary looks and ground-breaking features, Huawei smart phones offer unparalleled consumer experience when it comes to performance and aesthetics. During the ten day long 'Huawei fest' on Amazon India, the brand will be offering attractive offers on all its best-selling premium smart phones.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company's flagship smart phone and the first Mate series phone in India. The device boasts of a triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features like reverse wireless charging. It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.
During the ongoing Huawei Fest, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at INR 59990/, giving away a straight discount of INR 5000 to consumers. The customers will also get a Sennhieser headphone worth Rs 29999 absolutely free.
Huawei P30 Pro



HUAWEI P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smart phone photography with numerous breakthrough innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience incredibly astonishing.
Huawei P30 Pro will be available at INR 71,990/- and customers will get a Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15990 absolutely free.
Huawei P30 lite



The Huawei P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kind of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their life, watching brilliant colours unfold.
The smart phone will be available bundled with lucrative offers, at the Huawei's Fest, exclusively at Croma. With Huawei P30 lite, customers will get Boat earphones worth Rs 2990, completely free of cost.
Grab these devices exclusively at all Croma stores.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:20 IST

Earn high returns on Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit in a Low Repo...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 6(ANI/BusinessWire India): In yet another surprise move, the RBI has cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:12 IST

CAIA announces the launch of Financial Data Professional (FDP)...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global leader in alternative investment education, is today announcing the formal launch of an entirely new credential designed for financial analysts working alongside data scient

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

APIS India hits Rs 102 crore revenue in FY 2018-19

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): APIS India, India's one of the oldest FMCG brands, specializing in honey trading and manufacturing, recently announced that the company has reached a milestone of Rs 102Cr for the Fiscal Year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:01 IST

VadVis - revolutionizing company registration and tax filing...

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Starting a business is never easy. Right from setting up supply & demand to company registrations, tax filings and other obligations - only an entrepreneur can know the pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:57 IST

DLF5 residents plant seeds for a sustainable future

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): The Magnolias Club at DLF5, in collaboration with Garbage Free India (GFI) celebrated this World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive and educating the children and adults of their responsibility towards protecting the environment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:10 IST

SM Freshy takes a unique initiative; connects North-east to...

Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): North-eastern brands, in general hold the nostalgia of authenticity and natural origin. While brands are many, only a few names have been able to make an impact.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:07 IST

US Cranberries Ice Cream Carnival being held in NCR in June

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Summer is at its peak, and what is better than ice cream to beat the heat.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 18:01 IST

Asia's largest HR & work tech conference by People Matters to be...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Technology advances in AI, robotics and automation are far outpacing the ability of the companies to adapt. From shifting business models, to new jobs, and emerging skills, new technology trends are fundamentally altering the way companies function.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:57 IST

Goyal to lead Indian delegation for G20 ministerial meet in Japan

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation for the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy being held from June 8 to 9 at Tsukuba city along the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:44 IST

Wipro founder Azim Premji to retire next month, son Rishad to take over

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Azim Premji, one of the pioneers of Indian technology industry and founder of Wipro Limited, will retire as Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30, after having led the company for 53 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:34 IST

Yasasu sets a new model for waste to energy plant with Net Metering

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Punjabi Bagh decentralized waste processing biogas plant is the first plant to install net metering. Till now the net metering concept had been successfully implemented in rooftop solar, this is for the first time where

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:06 IST

RBI could have done more to overcome liquidity challenges, say experts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): Industry leaders said on Thursday that while Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut repo rate by 25 basis points rate cut was on expected lines, concerns over economic growth and liquidity challenges continue to linger.

Read More
iocl