Huawei fest: attractive deals and offers on Huawei smart phones at Croma

New Delhi [India] June 6(ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smart phones, which includes Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro between 7th June and 16th June 2019, during the Huawei Fest - exclusively at Croma outlets.

With extraordinary looks and ground-breaking features, Huawei smart phones offer unparalleled consumer experience when it comes to performance and aesthetics. During the ten day long 'Huawei fest' on Amazon India, the brand will be offering attractive offers on all its best-selling premium smart phones.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company's flagship smart phone and the first Mate series phone in India. The device boasts of a triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features like reverse wireless charging. It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.

During the ongoing Huawei Fest, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at INR 59990/, giving away a straight discount of INR 5000 to consumers. The customers will also get a Sennhieser headphone worth Rs 29999 absolutely free.

HUAWEI P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smart phone photography with numerous breakthrough innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience incredibly astonishing.

Huawei P30 Pro will be available at INR 71,990/- and customers will get a Huawei Watch GT worth Rs 15990 absolutely free.

The Huawei P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kind of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their life, watching brilliant colours unfold.

The smart phone will be available bundled with lucrative offers, at the Huawei's Fest, exclusively at Croma. With Huawei P30 lite, customers will get Boat earphones worth Rs 2990, completely free of cost.

Grab these devices exclusively at all Croma stores.

