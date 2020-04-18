Huawei fortifies its leadership position in Indian smartphone market; bags a majority of prestigious tech awards

New Delhi [India] April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Further cementing its leadership position in the world's second largest mobile market, India, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG), claimed majority of prestigious tech awards between 2019 and 2020. consumer.huawei.com/in/campaign/awards.

Starting with the camera capabilities of Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro won the Best Camera Smartphone of 2019 in Techradar India Awards 2019.

It was competing with Apple's flagship product Apple 11 Pro in this category. A versatile smartphone, with periscopic telephoto camera; incredible 50x zoom and low light capabilities that very few other smartphones can match up with, made it the winner of this category.

Huawei P30 Pro also won the Digit Zero 1 award for the year 2019 in the category 'Best Performing Premium Android smartphones'. It gains massive points is in the camera department due to the RYYB sensor and the 5x telephoto lens, which allows users to shoot effortlessly.

The Digit Zero 1 award ceremony was held in the presence of approximately 150 Digit Squad members, which includes 6000 plus technology micro-influencers and enthusiasts across India, who represent the ever-growing Digit community.

T3 also hosted its Innovation Technology and Imaging Award 2020. Huawei was nominated in two categories - Huawei P30 Pro was nominated in Flagship of the Year category and Huawei Watch GT2 was nominated in the Smartwatch of the Year category.

Huawei Watch GT2 managed to bag Smartwatch of the Year awards, defeating Fitbit Versa 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G, Apple Watch Series 5 and Amazfit GTR.

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) received two more prestigious awards at the annual Mobility Excellence Award 2019. Huawei P30 Pro won the Best Camera Smartphone award and Huawei Watch GT2 won the Smartwatch of The Year trophy.

Stuff Gadget Awards 2019 was hosted by Stuff. Huawei received special mention for Huawei P30 Pro in the Premium Smartphone of the Year category.

In Smartprix People's Choice Award 2019, Huawei was nominated in six different categories and won in five categories. This award is based on public voting.

In ten days of voting exercise, more than four lakh people voted and voiced their opinions. Huawei Watch GT 2 was the winner of Best Cross-platform Smartwatch category.

Huawei P30 Pro was the first Runner-up in Best Camera Phone category, Huawei was the first Runner-up in Most Innovative Android Brand, Huawei P30 Pro was the second Runner up in Phone of the Year category and Huawei Mate X was the second runner up in Most Innovative Phone 2019 category

Gadget Bridge hosted Gadget Bridge Awards 2019 for the first time and accolades to the worthy in the field of consumer technology. Huawei was nominated in three different categories - Huawei Watch GT2 in Smartwatch of the Year category, Huawei P30 Pro in the Smartphone of the year 2019 segment and Camera Phone of the Year category.

After defeating Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 2, Samsung Galaxy A70s and the Google Pixel 3a/3a XL, Huawei P30 Pro became the winner of Camera Phone of The Year segment.

"We are honored to be recognized by consumers and tech experts in the industry and we're pleased to have received majority of tech awards for HUAWEI devices within a short span of time. Staying true to our commitment, we always strive to bring new and improved technology to our consumers. Investing heavily on our R&D department, we are certain to bring ground-breaking technological innovations regularly for the world to revel in," said Dimon Hu, CMO (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.

Huawei continuously strives to be better in terms of its technological innovations and offers the best smartphone experience to its users.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

