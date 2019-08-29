Huawei logo
Huawei logo

Huawei in Top Three Indian Mobile Brands List: Findings by Numr Research

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:24 IST

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei is among the top three Indian mobile brands as per NPS or Net Promoter Score, says a survey conducted by Numr Research, a market research firm.
Numr survey unveiled the NPS or Net Promoter Score for various smart phone brands in India. Net Promoter Score, popularly known as NPS, is a metric for calculating customer satisfaction and loyalty towards a particular brand.
Thus, a higher NPS score means that consumers are highly satisfied with the brand and will readily suggest their peers to buy the same product.
Numr Research's survey also uncovered certain interesting habits of Indian smart phone users. As per the findings, 52 per cent people reported that they currently own only 1 smart phone whereas 42 per cent reported that they have 2. Another 5 per cent reported having 3 personal smart phones while 1 per cent claimed that they have 4 and/or more. As per the reports, more than 161 million smart phones were sold in India in 2018. When asked how many minutes they usually spend on various smart phone activities, people reported the following:
* They spend over an hour each on online shopping (64 min), social media (67 min), and watching movies/ videos (69 min)
* On an average, people spend 56 min on phone calls and video calls every day
* 43 minutes are spent listening to music daily
* Texting (Messengers and WhatsApp) occupy another 41 minutes on average
* People reported that they also spend around 30 minutes every day reading articles or online news on their smart phones
Today, Huawei is one of the fastest growing smart phone brands in the world, thanks to relevant customer centric technology innovation that the brand firmly stands for. The company sold over 200 million smart phones in 2018, replacing Apple and riveting a name for itself in the industry. Huawei also shipped 100 million devices by the end of May, thus reaching the 100 million mark faster than it did last year, as per a report by IDC.
Huawei has also managed to mark a new 3-month sales record with its new P30 series, reaching 10 million sales in a mere 85 days, which incidentally is two months faster than the P20 series, from last year. Not only the P30 series, the Huawei Watch GT also broke all sales records having sold over 2 million units since its launch in October last year, making it the all time popular Huawei smartwatch.
India is currently the second largest smart phone market, only behind China. Also, the smart phone industry in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4 per cent between the years 2017-2025.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:35 IST

Tetrasoft joins hands with SAHI to help children in need

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetrasoft, an emerging global software solutions provider announced today that it supported SAHI foundation and organized a medical camp in Chevella, Telangana for children with hearing impairment recently.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:22 IST

Jan Ashirwaad Yatra gets a rousing welcome at Sadar Bazaar

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is undertaking 'Jan Ashirwaad yatra' to repeat the historic victory of general elections 2019 in the upcoming state polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:17 IST

A Black Magician's Great Grand Daughter explores mysticism in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): A London based artist returns to her hometown after receiving a text message from her dead best friend, and unravels deadly secrets about the place and its people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:35 IST

Muthoot Finance may shut Kerala branches amid frequent union strikes

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Muthoot Finance, the country's largest gold financing company in terms of loan portfolio, said on Thursday its staff is being threatened for life by workers of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) which is an affiliate of the current ruling Communist Party

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:29 IST

Schneider Electric extends Easy UPS 3M to 200 kVA, making...

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced it has extended Easy UPS 3M from 60-200 kVA with the addition of 120, 160, and 200 kVA Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPSs).

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:27 IST

TiE Mumbai partners with NASSCOM to host India Fintech Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the years, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai had played a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping and funding start-ups in this region. TiE Mumbai represents over 2500 start-ups in the Greater Mumbai Region. As a part of its ongo

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:27 IST

Business Barons of India's 2019 edition unveiled

New Delhi [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Continuing with its glorious endeavour of saluting excellence in business, cultural as well as industrial landscapes of India, Vigor Media Worldwide in partnership with Times Group, is set to unveil the 2019 edition of its niche Coffee Table Book 'Business Ba

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:26 IST

Commercial segment clocks healthy growth in Delhi-NCR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): The commercial segment is in an upward trend in the Indian real estate sector and is offering optimistic prospects to the buyers and investors alike.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:25 IST

Tetra Pak surpasses 500 Billion FSC labelled package Milestone

New Delhi [India] August 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak has now delivered more than 500 billion packages labelled with the Forest Stewardship Council(tm) (FSC(tm)) logo globally, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to promote responsible sourcing and contributing to a low-c

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:15 IST

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, MSME applauds NSIC's...

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, MSME while reviewing the performance of NSIC applauded its various initiatives for the growth and development of MSME sector in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:14 IST

growX Ventures leads USD 1 Mn Pre-Series A Funding in Advantage Club

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Advantage Club, India's largest employee perks and rewards platform has today announced the company's $1 Million pre-series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:41 IST

HPCL declared best navratna at Dun & Bradstreet PSU awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has bagged the best navratna award in manufacturing category at Dun & Bradstreet PSU Awards 2019 consecutively for the second year in a row.

Read More
iocl