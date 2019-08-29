Huawei in Top Three Indian Mobile Brands List: Findings by Numr Research

New Delhi [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei is among the top three Indian mobile brands as per NPS or Net Promoter Score, says a survey conducted by Numr Research, a market research firm.

Numr survey unveiled the NPS or Net Promoter Score for various smart phone brands in India. Net Promoter Score, popularly known as NPS, is a metric for calculating customer satisfaction and loyalty towards a particular brand.

Thus, a higher NPS score means that consumers are highly satisfied with the brand and will readily suggest their peers to buy the same product.

Numr Research's survey also uncovered certain interesting habits of Indian smart phone users. As per the findings, 52 per cent people reported that they currently own only 1 smart phone whereas 42 per cent reported that they have 2. Another 5 per cent reported having 3 personal smart phones while 1 per cent claimed that they have 4 and/or more. As per the reports, more than 161 million smart phones were sold in India in 2018. When asked how many minutes they usually spend on various smart phone activities, people reported the following:

* They spend over an hour each on online shopping (64 min), social media (67 min), and watching movies/ videos (69 min)

* On an average, people spend 56 min on phone calls and video calls every day

* 43 minutes are spent listening to music daily

* Texting (Messengers and WhatsApp) occupy another 41 minutes on average

* People reported that they also spend around 30 minutes every day reading articles or online news on their smart phones

Today, Huawei is one of the fastest growing smart phone brands in the world, thanks to relevant customer centric technology innovation that the brand firmly stands for. The company sold over 200 million smart phones in 2018, replacing Apple and riveting a name for itself in the industry. Huawei also shipped 100 million devices by the end of May, thus reaching the 100 million mark faster than it did last year, as per a report by IDC.

Huawei has also managed to mark a new 3-month sales record with its new P30 series, reaching 10 million sales in a mere 85 days, which incidentally is two months faster than the P20 series, from last year. Not only the P30 series, the Huawei Watch GT also broke all sales records having sold over 2 million units since its launch in October last year, making it the all time popular Huawei smartwatch.

India is currently the second largest smart phone market, only behind China. Also, the smart phone industry in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4 per cent between the years 2017-2025.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

