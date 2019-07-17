Huawei India's smart-phones to get revolutionary EROFS Storage System

New Delhi [India] July 17(ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India is all set to disrupt existing as well as upcoming line-up of smart-phones with the revolutionary new file system called EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System).

The new file system offers improved disk performance and speed and at the same time helps in saving the disk space. Huawei has progressive plans to roll out the update later by end of this month on Huawei's most popular smart phones such as Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova3i, and Huawei Y9 among others. The new update will enrich the mobility experience of users with host of new features.

The feature is currently only available on Huawei's flagship phone Huawei P30 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. The EROFS file system can increase the random read speed on an average by 20 per cent and up to 200 per cent while also saving more than 2GB of system storage.

The new file system will also ensure higher response rate when it comes to reading file such as documents, music or videos. It will also help while launching a large app including a game; the start-up speed will be faster and takes less time.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

