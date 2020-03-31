Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10; an all-in-one power packed tablet in the premium segment

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Huawei's Media Pad M5 Lite is the go-to device in the premium segment tablet market with a host of powerful features for entertainment and work. Upping the users' quotient, the premium device comes with the Huawei M-Pen lite stylus.
The tablet boasts of a wider 10.1-inch 1080P Full HD IPS multi-touch display, supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels to offer good sharpness through ClariVu 5.0, the industry-leading display enhancement technology. The technology adjusts the contrast and colour saturation based on intelligent algorithms, targeting both the video playback and image browsing scenarios for vivid display.
Packed with its inbuilt Harman Kardon quad speakers, the device provides an immersive audio-visual experience on a tab which offers unrivalled Omni-directional sound technology. The audio system is co-engineered with the world-renowned Harman Kardon brand to deliver professional theatre quality sound.
Harman Kardon's "golden ear" acoustic engineering team also contributed in the surveying and testing process, during which the team leaves no stone unturned to meet the standards of a high-quality audio system and to ensure that the users receive the best audio experience.
Furthermore, the rich and mighty 3D surround sound effect has a mind blowing impact owing to the customized smart power amplifiers. This Huawei's Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology ensures effective noise cancellation while reducing the external noise power and improving the low-frequency sound effect.
With a smooth metallic uni-body, the Huawei Mediapad M5 lite 10 looks premium with its 2.5D curved glass edge. The device comes with 13 hours video playback battery support. It is also augmented with Huawei Quick Charge technology and comes with a 9V/2A 18W charger. Available at a price point ranging from 20 to 25k, the device is expected give flagships a run for their money.
Modern M-Pen lite Stylus - The M-Pen lite stylus has an exquisite metal body with a balanced weight, which gives you a very smooth hand feel. With 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity, users can jot down notes or mark-up emails very easily.
The silver-gray metal stylus has a vintage feel due to rich texture quality. Whether you attend meetings or stay at home, this stylus will suit and manifest your fashion taste. The thoughtful design of stylus's clip prevents you from losing the pen accidentally.
Children's Corner with 5 Enhanced Eye-comfort Modes - Endowed with a unique Children's Corner, Huawei's MediaPad M5 lite 10 also take into account the scenarios where children use tablets. Parents can set limits for children's usage and customize the content you make available.
Strong Performance - The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite 10 is powered by a strong 8-core processor for peak performance, supporting gaming, web browsing or catching up on emails. EMUI 8.0 ensures a clean and user-friendly experience.
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10; an all-in-one power packed tablet in the premium segment
Mar 31, 2020
