Huawei P40 beats all flagships, emerges as the world's best smartphone camera as per DxO Mark

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI/ NewsVoir): A feat that comes as a surprise to few-the critically acclaimed Huawei P series is awarded as the best smartphone camera by the reputed camera benchmarking and testing platform DxO Mark. Bagging 128 points for its back camera, Huawei P40 pro ranks first and ahead of other flagships.

With the Huawei P40 Pro Selfie Camera out performing all flagships and scored 103 points, the recently launched offering from Huawei Consumer Business Group delivers a complete and versatile camera experience to its users.



Huawei's P series smartphones have always been acclaimed for their camera prowess - historically ranking the highest on the DxO Mark for camera capabilities over several years. Huawei P20 Pro triple-camera received DxO Mark score of 109, smashing all its competitions in 2018. Following year in 2019, the versatile Huawei P30 Pro received the Highest Ever DxO Mark Score of 112 and it only got better in 2020 with P40 Pro.



The Huawei P40 Series smartphones are embedded with the advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple-camera, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The Huawei P40 Pro has been notably appreciated by DxO Mark for hosting industry's largest sensors yet 1/1.28'' 50MP Quad-Bayer sensor that produces 12MP image output.

The quad-camera lenses ecosystem, which includes a powerful Ultra-Wide Cine Camera, tele-camera and ToF Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom, has been appreciated for its "field-of-view fusion" zoom, improved Bokeh mode with AI RAW and Super resolution, improved white balance and colour rendering multispectral sensor, and an autofocus with dual phase detection on all sub-pixels.

With an outstanding combination of hardware, software and advanced technology, the device delivers outstanding photographic results with ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The Huawei P40 Pro+ lets consumers see the unprecedented with the SuperZoom Array, which supports 10x true optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom.

With a record-breaking photo score of 140, and combined score of 128, the Huawei P40 Pro DxO score sees it easily beat its nearest competitors. The smartphone camera also got an impressive tally of 105 points for videos.

"The P40 Camera impressive new record, based on an impeccable performance across all sub-categories. The P40 Pro's image results when shooting at night and in very low light are also better than for any other device we have tested, and its portrait mode's bokeh simulation is among the very best we have seen," states DxO Mark in its camera review of the device.

