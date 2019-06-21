Huawei partners with Just Dial to launch unique 'Guess and Win Contest' this World Cup

New Delhi [India] June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Just Dial for its Guess and Win contest, throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on JD's Mobile Application.

Under the agreement, Huawei will sponsor the contest for all of India's remaining matches at the ongoing ICC cricket world cup. Winners emerging out of this contest are set to win exciting prizes from Huawei, including the best-selling Huawei Y9 and the Huawei P30 lite.

Just Dial is India's leading local search engine and this contest will run throughout the 2019 ICC World cup on its mobile application. Users will qualify to win exciting prizes from Huawei if they predict the winner of each match, running during the course of the tournament.

"In India, there is no other sport bigger than cricket and the world cups specifically, enjoy religious following in the country. Keeping in mind the country's love and passion for the sport, we have decided to partner with India's most loved search engine and present to Indian fans an opportunity to win Huawei's top of the line products. We would also like to wish the men in blue the very best and hope that they bring home the trophy", said Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.

The brand is actively promoting the contest across all prominent social channels and mediums.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

