Huawei rethinks creativity with HUAWEI MatePad Pro

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Representing a breakthrough in design, technology and mobile productivity, Huawei once again sets a new bar, delivering a flagship-level tablet experience to consumers with HUAWEI MatePad Pro.

Featuring a pure and minimalist design that is engineered to impress, it combines a large display with ultra-narrow bezels to achieve the world's highest tablet screen-to-body ratio at 90 per cent. Powered by the 7nm Kirin 990 flagship chipset, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro delivers outstanding performance and battery life.

Running EMUI10, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports Multi-Window, Multi-screen Collaboration and HUAWEI APP Multiplier. It also supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard, thus driving synergy with PC Mode and new WPS features for maximum productivity. The entertainment experience is made richer with a suite of hardware upgrades, packing immersive audio and display capabilities in a stylish form factor. Additionally, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro series is also the world's first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Wang Yinfeng, President of PC and Tablet Product Line, Huawei CBG, said: "More than just an aesthetic masterpiece or a mobile cinema, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro represents how we at Huawei rethink creativity and mobile productivity. It is an enabler for consumers to express their boundless creativity, and is the perfect device for anyone who is looking for a smarter way to turn ideas into reality."

Simplicity that belies craftsmanship

Exuding elegance with a unique design that melds technology with style, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro features the world's highest tablet screen-to-body ratio, at 90 per cent, with ultra-narrow 4.9mm bezels surrounding the 10.8-inch 16:10 display. The micro-curved design adopted by the HUAWEI MatePad Pro ensures a comfortable hold while its magnesium alloy frame keeps the tablet light yet durable. It utilises a unibody design where antennas are embedded into the middle frame and back panel for a clean and minimalist look.

Available in four nature-inspired colourways - Forest Green, Orange, Pearl White and Midnight Grey - the HUAWEI MatePad Pro comes in either a vegan leather or fibreglass finish. With a texture resembling genuine leather, the vegan leather finish in Forest Green and Orange exudes a unique and irresistible charm while the fibreglass finish in Pearl White and Midnight Grey presents elegant design at its highest.

Rethink performance: Kirin 990

Embedded in the HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the latest Kirin 990 flagship chipset, manufactured with the 7nm process to deliver enhanced performance and power efficiency. With a base clock of up to 2.86GHz, the CPU inside adopts an innovative triple-tiered architecture comprising two big cores, two mid cores and four tiny cores. The 16-core Mali-G76 GPU greatly improves performance and battery life for a smooth gaming and entertainment experience.

With Huawei's proprietary dual-core Da Vinci NPU architecture, AI computing capabilities are optimised by balancing load between the big and tiny cores. Equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro also launches apps at blazing fast speeds. All this performance is supported by a 12-layer cooling system that synergises with AI for heat management, allowing the tablet to remain cool even when demands are high.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro delivers excellent battery life thanks to the high-capacity 7250mAh battery and the power-saving features integrated into Kirin 990 and EMUI. It comes with a 20W power adapter for speedy charging, and supports the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, allowing users to charge their tablet even quicker.

It is also the world's first tablet to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, providing a convenient and reliable alternative for consumers to keep the tablet, smartphone and other wireless charging-enabled devices powered throughout the day.

Rethink intelligence: connectivity

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro introduces a range of revolutionary innovations that fundamentally changes the way devices interact with users and with each other. Huawei Share enables Multi-screen Collaboration, which breaks down the barriers between Huawei devices with advanced cross-platform functionality. Developed based on the distributed technology, Multi-screen Collaboration enables drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets.

Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet's keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet's speakers and more. This solution also makes it possible for the user to pick up calls or respond to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience.

Whether users want to chat while shopping online or watch a short video clip while browsing the Internet, Multi-Window enables effortless multitasking with support for up to three apps at once. With Floating Window, users can respond to text messages while gaming or watching a film without minimising the app and breaking out of immersion. Building upon the Android tablet user experience, the new APP Multiplier splits one app instance into two windows, delivering a revolutionary dual-view experience that makes the most out of the landscape orientation.

The size of the windows can be adjusted to fit the needs of the user by simply dragging the border. By end of March 2020, around 3,000 top global apps will support HUAWEI APP Multiplier.

Rethink creativity: a companion for work

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports the HUAWEI M-Pencil to deliver a natural and intuitive writing experience, making it an absolute joy to write on glass surfaces. With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support and a tip made of a unique composite material, users can expect incredible accuracy, responsiveness and sensitivity from the HUAWEI M-Pencil. Placing the HUAWEI M-Pencil on the top of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro automatically initiates Bluetooth pairing and magnetic charging. The new and improved HUAWEI Notepad and Nebo for HUAWEI natively support HUAWEI M-Pencil to help users capture their inspiration whenever it strikes.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports the Smart Magnetic Keyboard that can be easily connected via Bluetooth. The vegan leather keyboard folio features a 1.3mm key travel distance for comfortable typing while the Shift key doubles as a toggle for Huawei Share, providing quick access to the Multi-screen Collaboration feature.

The all-new Desktop Mode also supports up to eight concurrently open apps or processes with no impact on performance. In this mode, users can quickly look up the files they need using the powerful search functionality. The improved WPS app adds support for voice note input and smart pencil-brush mode - available globally for enhanced mobile productivity.

Rethink entertainment: mobile cinema

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro comes with IPS panel featuring a 2K QHD (2560x1600) resolution at a pixel density of 280ppi. Capable of fully displaying the DCI-P3 cinematic colour gamut at 540 nits brightness and 1500:1 contrast ratio, the QHD display offers a superior entertainment experience. HUAWEI ClariVu Display Enhancement technology augments the powerful hardware by significantly improving colour reproduction and image clarity, ensuring every frame is sharp and rich with colourful detail.

Delivering an audio experience that rivals that of home theatre setups, HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports Histen 6.0 to drive 3D stereo sound effects. The high-amplitude quad-channel quad-speaker tuned by Harman Kardon reproduces even the most intricate sounds with impeccable clarity.



This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

