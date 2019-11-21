Huawei to launch Kirin A1 in India, world's first dedicated chipset for 'wearables'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, today announced that the world's first and only chipset exclusively for wearables will be coming to India early next month.

After providing a world-class experience to consumers with their range of premium smartphones in India, Huawei has decided to bring a phenomenal shift in India's wearable market.

Powering the new range of Huawei devices, the Kirin A1 is the only one supporting both BT 5.1 & BLE 5.1, the latter of which should support low power consumption. The Indian wearable market has witnessed exponential growth over the recent past and Huawei's is all set to revolutionize the segment and expand its wearable ecosystem with its powerful and highly energy-efficient chipset.

Kirin A1 comes with an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low-power application processor and an independent power management unit, all within a mere 4.3mm*4.4mm.

With the perfect combination of advanced functionality and ultra-energy efficiency, the HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip is designed to deliver a robust and unrivalled experience.

Speaking at the occasion, Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said, "As a consumer-centric brand, Huawei has always been at the forefront of technology innovation driven by deep-rooted consumer insights. The Kirin A1 is a very powerful chipset and is anticipated to bring in a paradigm shift in India's wearable market."

"In line with our legacy of eliminating consumer pain points- Products powered by this chipset will provide unparalleled performance, power efficiency and connectivity," Pan added.

The HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip's ultra-energy efficient Cortex-M7 processor has achieved a maximum energy consumption rate of 10uA/MHz, far below the industry's 30uA/MHZ power consumption level.

Truly achieving the perfect combination of high performance and ultra-energy efficiency. The combination of the Cortex-M7's powerful multi-sensors, as well as from the capacitive sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and additional sensors such as accelerometer sensor and six-axis sensor, is crafted to deliver the most accurate body recognition and monitoring capabilities, thereby disrupting the status quo of the wearable devices industry.

In marathons, professional running, and other high-intensity sports training, the heart rate changes rapidly, which requires the processor to respond quickly. The HUAWEI Kirin A1 Cortex-M7 processor has a maximum frequency of 200MHz.

This ahead-of-the-league performance gives an accurate and real-time reading of heart rate, delivering results similar to that of professional testing equipment. The chipset enables users to enjoy their exercise routines safely and better their performance, by leveraging enhanced data quality.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

