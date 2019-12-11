Huawei watch GT 2 is available for pre-booking from tomorrow in all online and offline platforms

New Delhi [India] Dec 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, today announced exciting offers on its recently launched smartwatch - the all-new Huawei watch GT2 which promises #OneCharge2weeks.

Dubbed as "your personal full-time fitness trainer", the watch GT 2 comes equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chipset, the world's first chipset for wearables that aligns with Huawei's commitment towards manifesting "A seamless AI life".

Offline & Online: The watch will be available across major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon and other leading retail chains like Croma. As a part of the pre-sale activity, customers who book the watch from 12 AM onwards, between December 12th and 18th, 2019, stand a chance to bag a Huawei Freelance worth Rs 6999, for free. All they need to do is to make the full payment for the watch at the time of booking.

The first sale of the watch GT 2 will commence from 12 AM on December 19th and go on till the 31st of December. Under this sale, customers will get a Huawei Minispeaker priced at Rs 2999, for free. They can also avail of the No-cost EMI option.

There is also privilege offers on a limited quantity of watches. Customers will get priority delivery, special benefits with Gold's Gym or a chance to win an all-expense paid for, Goa trip.

Prices

The leather sports variant is available at Rs 17,990; Titanium Grey variant at Rs 21,990 and the Black Sport variant at Rs 15,990.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

