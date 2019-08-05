Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offline Sales to begin across 1000 retails stores in India from August 12 with amazing offers

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched first-ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from August 12 for offline customers.

Priced at Rs 15,990, the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM variant of the device will be available in two mesmerizing colours- Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green along with other exciting pre-book offers. Offline customers pre-booking the device will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh power bank worth Rs 4,598 absolutely free. Customers will get an opportunity to buy the device on 12 months No-Cost EMI.

Huawei has also introduced special offers through its partnership with Reliance Jio. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users on getting a recharge of Rs 198/Rs 299 will get Rs 2,200 cashback and 125 GB Additional 4G Data.

These cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 and 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon availing recharges of Rs 198/Rs 299, 5 GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in user's MyJio account.

One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

