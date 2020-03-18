Huawei's Mate Xs shows why Huawei is deemed as the innovation leader in digital and mobile technology

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Foraying into the foldable mobile phones category, the launch of the Huawei Mate Xs by Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has a greater story involved on how Huawei has been so successful in becoming a leader in technological innovation.

Packed with Huawei's newest technology, the Huawei Mate Xs is the most high-end device from the brand till date, featuring the Kirin 990 5G SoC and an improved Falcon Wing Design, powerful performance and a seamless user experience across smartphone and tablet modes.

Being the fastest 5G smartphone of its class, the Huawei Mate Xs is raising the bar further with even more powerful connectivity and integrated user experiences. The SoC includes an octa-core CPU comprising two super-sized custom Cortex-A76 cores, two large custom Cortex-A76 cores and four small Cortex-A55 cores, running at a base clock of 2.86GHz. The Huawei Mate Xs runs on EMUI 10.0.1, an Android Open Source Project-based operating system.

The Huawei Mate Xs exhibits a satisfying full 180-degree fold. Folded, the device is a powerful dual-screen smartphone featuring a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary screen. Unfolded, the smartphone becomes an 8-inch tablet. First deployed on the Huawei I Mate Xs, the Falcon Wing design features more than 100 interlocking parts working in perfect harmony to reinforce the display while delivering a seamless user experience across the two modes.

The bespoke 5G antenna system, which is an outcome of Huawei's R&D efforts, exemplifies Huawei's expertise in telecommunications technology. The antenna design ensures high speed, stable connectivity on the Huawei Mate Xs. The Huawei Mate Xs revolutionises the selfie category, allowing the user to take full advantage of the quad-camera system that would traditionally only benefit images shot from the rear of a device.

The launch is a testimony why the company is an innovation leader since its inception in vision for innovation in digital technology. Recently, in yet another feat, Huawei Technologies claimed the top spot in the European Patent Office (EPO) Patent Index 2019 rankings.

As per the report, EPO had received a total of over 181,000 patent applications in 2019. The findings reveal that Huawei grabbed the top spot by filing an impressive 3524 patents last year, far ahead than its competitors. The second spot was closely contested between Samsung and LG who registered 2858 and 2817 patents, respectively.

Two-thirds of Huawei's patent requests were in the field of digital communications, which includes the next generation of wireless communication technologies known as 5G and AI. In 2019, Huawei is estimated to have invested a whopping 15 billion Euro in R&D. This is exceptional considering that Huawei is much younger than the larger established giants it is competing with.

Huawei had opened its first R&D centre in India in the year 1999 when only few companies were investing in the R&D. Despite establishing its R&D roots in India for around two decades, the brand entered Indian consumer market in 2018, growing from strength to strength ever since and establishing itself as a premium smartphone brand in India.

Huawei's rise to the top is hinged on the company's huge investment in R&D, which is reflected in the number of patent applications. The company's 10-year investment in R&D is a staggering 73 billion US dollars. By 2015, Huawei Consumer Business Group had more than 9000 global patent applications. With major focus on R&D and cutting-edge innovation, Huawei has not only released top-notch products like the Huawei Mate Xs but also has many firsts to its name.

Huawei was first to introduce reverse wireless charging, on-board AI, advanced camera, and many more advance features in its products. It popularized the triple rear camera setup and then the quad camera set-up. It also upgraded the telephoto lens to a periscope lens on the back which is capable of zooming up to 50x. Huawei was the first to introduce 7nm Dual Neural Processor Unit (NPU) chipset. It is the world's first chipset in the size clocking at 2.8 GHz as well as supporting LTE Cat.19 connectivity allowing download speeds up to 1.6Gbps.

Backed by technological innovation, Huawei devices marked a new 3-month sales record with its P30 series managing to reach 10 million sales in a mere 85 days. Not only the P30 series, but the Huawei Watch GT also broke sales records having sold over 2 million units since its launch in October.

With a remarkable global growth story, Huawei replicated the global success in India as well. It soon became the number 2 smartphone manufacturer globally surpassing Apple and had a year-on-year growth of 50.3 percent, highest for any smartphone manufacturer with volumes of 59.1 million units and a 19 percent market share.

Establishing itself as the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, Huawei sold 200 million smartphones in 2018, setting yet another new milestone for the company. With the launch of the Huawei Mate X, it is expected that the company will once again break old records and make new once in days to come.

