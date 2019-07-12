Huawei's tablet MediaPad T5 goes on sale in India, exclusively on Amazon

New Delhi [India] July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group India announced that its most anticipated tablet MediaPab T5 goes on sale exclusively on Amazon. The new Huawei MediaPad T5 which makes its debut in India market comes bundled with exciting offers and freebies. Exclusively available on Amazon, the customer will get Huawei Earphone AM 12 Worth Rs 2,998 and flip cover absolutely free with the purchase of the new tablet.

The premium device boasts of a 10.1-inch High-Definition screen display that enables a broader vision for a wide-screen visual experience. What's more, experience a powerful 8-core high-speed processor that smoothly runs multiple apps simultaneously and the expandable microSD (storage up to 256GB) allows you to enjoy your favorite film anytime anywhere. Interested customers can start getting instant notifications about all the updates related to the launch, availability and more, by simply registering on the following link.

Armed with the companies' consumer-centric DNA, the tablet is touted to be one of the most versatile premium devices in the market, offering both - a superior entertainment experience with a large display and dual speakers as well as double as a powerful professional assistant with a 0cta-core processor and eye comfort mode.

#Asversatileasyou

Immersive Audiovisual Experience

The tablet boasts a full HD IPS screen supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels to treat your eyes with true-to-life and colourful images. The 76.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, and the landscape mode design make the tablet suitable for playing 1080p videos. In addition, the dual-speaker layout is located at the bottom of the Huawei logo side and equipped with virtual left and right channel sound output for a professional stereo sound effect. The high-quality power amplifier system brings louder and clearer sound with more flexible low-frequency, as well as reducing distortion.

Light and Thin Body Gives A Simple and Smooth Appearance

Our high curvature arc design is applied on the side of the device to enhance the users' holding experience. The detailed anti-fall design for the tempered glass on the front cover and the subtle corner curves make the whole device seems more sleek-looking as well as more delightful to hold. Moreover, the weight is only 460 g. And the 10.1-inch product is available in Black colour which is both stylish and pleasing to the eye.

Strong Performance

The Huawei MediaPad T5 is powered by a powerful 8-core processor for peak performance allowing you to run several apps at the same time, and the expandable microSD storage lets you enjoying the favourite film while traveling or on the road. Furthermore, this tablet is equipped with an intelligent file management system, and you can get rid of system cache and debris. Last but not least, Huawei MediaPad T5 can connect with Huawei phone, Windows PC and Mac. Do enjoy the seamless sharing experience in a wireless way.

Children's Corner

We do care about how children use our tablet and reckon parents' concern on how tablet screens may affect their children's eyesight. With Children's Corner preinstalled on the Huawei MediaPad T5, you can set limits to your child's usage and customize the content available.

Besides the parental control feature, Huawei MediaPad T5 offers enhanced eye-comfort modes for your kids' eyesight health: Posture Guidance (provides a reminder for your child don't read the tablet when lying down), Blue Ray Filter and Usage Time Control.

The Huawei MediaPad T5 will be available starting July 10th, 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)