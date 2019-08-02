Hubhopper gives creators their own personal podcast website

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI): India's largest platform for podcasts and audio content, Hubhopper, with over a million hours of content across 15 Indian languages has just released a new tool that gives podcasters their own personal podcast website with multiple playback options, social links and other features with just the click of a few buttons.

"It's unfair how difficult the content creation process is for podcasters in India today. A podcaster is an artist and should not need to know how to code or create a website to get heard or build an online presence", said Gautam Raj Anand, Founder.

This feature now available on Hubhopper Studio (the company's online creator platform) comes as an addition to Hubhopper's already large Rolodex of podcaster products and tools including online hosting, recording, editing, distribution, and analytics and more.

" It is the endeavour of Hubhopper to make the creation and consumption of audio content in India as easy as possible. We as a nation have a rich history with consuming audio content across languages through storytelling, religious narratives, radio commentary and even using video platforms like YouTube as a listening tool. Hubhopper's goal is to garner and make that relationship flourish", added Anand.

With podcasts emerging as the hot new trend in the Indian online content space it will be interesting to see how creators take advantage of the disruption brought on by this tool.

This story is provided by Hubhopper.


