hummel and udaan announce pan-India strategic distribution partnership

As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage udaan's vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country.

hummel, is one of the oldest sportswear brands in the business with roots in football & handball, has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team. Today, hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton being one of them. In India, hummel is retailing a wide array of products beyond sports shoes such as T-shirts, sneakers, jackets, track pants, training jackets, sweatshirts, bags, accessories amongst others.

udaan is a one stop solution for all business requirements in B2B space. Over 2500 brands have already entered into a partnership and are leveraging udaan's strong pan-India distribution network to reach out to over three million users with an everyday delivery cycle across 900 cities covering more than 12,000 pin codes.

udaan's technology-backed platform helps brands and manufacturers enjoy the benefits of eCommerce with immediate access to new markets and regions with greater cost-efficiency and better price control.

udaan also provides marketing and sales support and facilitates efficient, transparent & convenient transactions. The platform offers best price, highest quality and widest selection of products to its network of retailers by connecting them to sellers, brands and manufacturers across the country.

"We are excited to sign an agreement with hummel to be their exclusive pan-India distribution partner. We will use our extensive reach, tech-enabled platform and experienced team, to cater to hummel's existing and prospective customers across the country. With benefits of immediate access and distribution efficiencies leveraging the power of eCommerce, over 2500 brands have already partnered udaan, and we welcome hummel to our growing cohort of partners," said Kumar Saurabh, Head - Lifestyle Category, udaan, speaking on the partnership.



"Udaan has built an incredible team & digital network throughout India and we look forward to expanding our reach to consumers with an improved customer experience. We are committed to this partnership and look forward to credible & successful long-term association," said, Soumava Naskar, Director, hummel, India & SEA.

Established in 1923, Danish sports brand hummel has a long history within the international sportswear industry. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark the hummel mission is to CHANGE THE WORLD THROUGH SPORT based on a unique Company Karma philosophy that strives to balance running a profitable business, while maintaining a high degree of social responsibility.

hummel designs, produces and markets high quality clothes and sports equipment, as well as fashion and leisure sportswear for both adults and children. hummel is privately owned and part of the Thornico Group.

Founded in 2016, udaan is India's largest business-to-business (b2b) eCommerce platform. It has operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home & kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise.

The platform has enabled logistics focused on B2B trade built on strong technology and operations for fulfilment and delivery service through udaanExpress. udaanCapital, the NBFC arm focused on SME financing services, provides financial products for sellers and buyers to grow their business.

udaan is headquartered in Bangalore with offices in all leading metros and major cities across India.

