EZJobs launches unique Guerilla Marketing Challenge
Hyperlocal job search app, EZJobs, launches unique Guerilla Marketing Challenge open to business, advertisement and mass communication students across India

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:09 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EZJobs, a mobile-first platform connecting employees and candidates for local, part-time and seasonal jobs has taken an innovative approach to arrive at an impactful marketing plan.
The company is conducting a nationwide contest among management students from top B-Schools. Students participating in the EZJobs Guerilla Marketing Challenge (EGMC) make teams of three to five and prepare a guerilla marketing plan for EZJobs.
"The conventional marketing plans won't work in the jungle of App stores and Play Store, where there are millions of APPs. Start-ups need Guerilla Marketing techniques to win in the jungle! This unique contest brings about the enthusiasm in the students to think differently through various aspects of marketing", stated Krishna Vemuri, CEO commenting on the necessity for unconventional marketing for start-ups.
"The winners and runners-up take away combined prizes of Rupees Hundred and Fifty Thousand. Apart from this, all the participants can launch themselves into high-flying careers in marketing and advertising. EZJobs may fund the best teams to execute the marketing plan, apart from offering them jobs with stock options", he added.
"We select 20 finalists from the contestants and they will present their Guerilla Marketing Challenge Pitches to the audiences and eminent judges in a daylong event dedicated to #startups #marketing to be held at T-HUB, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 29th September 2019", said Jyoti Vazirani, President.
"We have designed the app for individuals' job finders, as well as the SMEs to recruit easily through chats. We will be adding features to help big enterprises to recruit for small jobs easily", said Priyadarshan Patil CTO about the key features of the EZJobs app.
"We have been successfully getting good traction for the app. We have reached 25K downloads in four weeks time and topped out at 30K in five weeks. We are planning to cross the one million mark by the end of the financial year, and be up and running on our way to generating revenue", added Dev Gupta, Digital Marketing Manager.
India Operations, EZJobs, Goutam Auknoor confirmed that the pitch event is on 29th September and is being attended by eminent judges/speakers, such as Naresh Kheterpal, CEO, Span Communications, Shalem Raju, Public-Private Partnership Expert at Government of Andhra Pradesh and Pradeep Dhobale, Director and Operating Partner, Springforth Investment Managers and Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO - Cyber Security Centre of Excellence DSCI.
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:22 IST

