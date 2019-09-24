Shutterstock
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Bulgaria completed installation of Zyfra's Digital Equipment

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:19 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Bulgaria, one of the largest Bulgarian enterprises has finished the installation and setup of digital monitoring solutions produced by Zyfra, a world leader in industrial digitalization.
17 machines were connected to MDCplus in order to monitor OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness), collect the data about the main reasons for downtime and sort out the information for the MRO service (maintenance and repair).
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Bulgaria is a world-renowned manufacturer of Power Transformers and Tap Changers both in the country and abroad with more than 60 years of experience. The main part of its production is intended for export and complies with relevant Bulgarian and International Standards.
"Development of the company and access to new markets can be fulfilled only by continuous improvement and modernization of the whole work process, for the purpose of quoting high quality and competitive products, completely meeting the market requirements. The above mentioned requires the implementation of modern systems for process control and control, in order to keep our company at the high level it has always strived for. With the help of RAPID PROGRESS, we were able to successfully implement the system. MDCplus of Zyfra, which helps us optimize our production processes and thus reduce costs and increase the quality of our products," said Valeri Nikolov, Tap Changers Division Director of HHIB.
The effect expected from the implementation is 5-10 per cent production efficiency boost. MDCplus is a hardware-software complex that monitors the work of the entire machine park and production personnel of the enterprise, analyzes the received data and provides reports on the production efficiency. Besides monitoring superficial data such as vibration and temperature, it offers an additional section that lists measurable parameters, such as spindle rotation rate, for a specific work shift time frame. The system allows you to see in real time the whole picture of what is happening at the enterprise and composes the reports depending on the type of user (engineer, economist, etc).
"Increase of production of efficiency and reduction production costs is achieved by hard work in three main areas: the creation of conditions for the most efficient use of equipment, precise control of the process and downtime management," said A Zadorozhny, the Business Development Executive of Zyfra.
"We are glad to provide our solution and we are highly interested in working with growing Bulgarian market," he added.
The project is being implemented by the reseller of Zyfra -RAPID PROGRESS- which has introduced the system to the enterprise, trained the personnel and is now providing technical support. RAPID PROGRESS' mission is to provide best in class software in fields like CAD, CAM, CAE, CIM, FEA, PDM, CNC, DNC and MDC, plus training and support.
"We are totally focused on improving our capabilities in modeling, technical drawing, assembling, analysis, simulation, CNC programming and verification to be in time with the best design and manufacturing technologies. We'll invest time and knowledge to understand your project, so we try to tailor our support to meet your needs. It's this extra mile that makes RAPID PROGRESS special. We have certified specialists, who can support our customers any time when they need. The primary goal of the RAPID PROGRESS is to seek out and support the best solutions available which add value to our customers," said Ivan Valkov, Managing Director of the company.
Bulgaria has recently turned into one of the world's leading IT business destinations. For the 2014-2018 timeframe, the country has become 46th in the world in terms of IT development being ahead of many Eastern European countries and becoming a very promising region for the further development of industrial digitalization.
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:32 IST

