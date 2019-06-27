Boeing 737 Max jets were grounded in mid-March after the fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.
IATA calls for coordinated efforts for safe return of 737 MAX to service

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:22 IST

Montreal [Canada], June 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged state aviation safety regulators to continue to align on technical validation requirements and timelines for the safe re-entry into service of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
"The Boeing 737 MAX tragedies weigh heavily on an industry that holds safety as its top priority," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO at the conclusion of the second Boeing 737 MAX Summit, organised by the IATA on Wednesday (local time).
"We trust the Federal Aviation Administration, in its role as the certifying regulator, to ensure the aircraft's safe return to service. And we respect the duty of regulators around the world to make independent decisions on FAA's recommendations," he said.
"At the same time, aviation is a globally integrated system that relies on global standards, including mutual recognition, trust, and reciprocity among safety regulators. This harmonised structure has worked successfully for decades to help make air travel the safest form of long-distance travel the world has known. Aviation cannot function efficiently without this coordinated effort, and restoring public confidence demands it," said de Juniac.
Boeing 737 Max jets were grounded in mid-March after the fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Boeing has been working to fix the automatic safety feature which is the focus of crash investigations. There is no timeframe yet for the 737 Max's return to service.
IATA reiterated the need for alignment on additional training requirements for Boeing 737 MAX flight crew.
Representatives from more than 40 airlines, safety regulatory authorities, original equipment manufacturers, training organisations, aviation-related associations, and aircraft lessors attended the second Boeing 737 MAX Summit. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:24 IST

