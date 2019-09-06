IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic

IATA reports soft start to peak travel period

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:34 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 6 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Friday announced slowing global passenger demand growth for July.
Total revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) rose 3.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2018. This was down from 5.1 per cent annual growth recorded in June. All regions posted traffic increases.
Monthly capacity- available seat kilometres or ASKs- increased by 3.2 per cent and load factor rose 0.3 percentage point to 85.7 per cent which is a new high for any month.
"July's performance marked a soft start to the peak passenger demand season," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
"Tariffs, trade wars and uncertainty over Brexit are contributing to a weaker demand environment than we saw in 2018. At the same time. the trend of moderate capacity increases is helping to achieve record load factors," he said in a statement.
July international passenger demand rose 2.7 per cent compared to July 2018 which was a deceleration compared to the 5.3 per cent growth recorded in June. Capacity climbed 2.4 per cent and load factor edged upward 0.2 percentage point to 85.3 per cent. All regions reported growth led by airlines in Latin America.
Asia Pacific airlines' July traffic rose 2.7 per cent over the year-ago period, a slowdown compared to June growth of 3.9 per cent and their weakest performance since early 2013. Capacity increased 2.4 per cent and load factor rose 0.2 percentage point to 82.6 per cent.
US-China and Japan-South Korea trade tensions, as well as political tensions in Hong Kong -- all, have weighed on business confidence.
Domestic travel demand outperformed international growth in July as RPKs rose 5.2 per cent in markets tracked by IATA, up from 4.7 per cent growth in June. Domestic capacity climbed 4.7 per cent and load factor rose 0.4 percentage point to 86.5 per cent.
China's domestic traffic rose 11.7 per cent in July -- an acceleration over 8.9 per cent growth recorded in June and the strongest domestic performance. Growth is benefitting from lower fares and more connections.
Japan's domestic traffic climbed 4.7 per cent in July, up from 2.6 per cent in June. Business confidence and economic growth are relatively positive at the moment. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:24 IST

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags Rs 4,502 crore project from CIDCO...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd said on Friday it has received a Rs 4,502 crore order from City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra for construction of 21,346 dwelling units with development of commercial area and onsite infrastructure

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Escorts unveils hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd on Friday announced the launch of a hybrid concept tractor powered by fuel and battery both.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:21 IST

Naveen Goyal, appointed as the new CEO of Adda52.com, India's...

New Delhi [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Naveen Goyal, a veteran in the global gaming industry, is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Adda52.com, India's largest poker site. He succeeded Mohit Agarwal in August 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:55 IST

Steps to boost lending could increase banking sector risk: Fitch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Risks in India's banking sector may rise as a result of the central bank's steps encouraging more lending to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) and retail borrowers, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:40 IST

Deepika Padukone showstopper at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's 33...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunteck Realty, India's luxury realty brand curated the exclusive Signature Evening to celebrate the 33-years long the fabulousness of ace couturiers - Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla - in association with Sotheby's Realty and Moet & Chandon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:06 IST

DLF stock slips by 4.7 pc even as it denies allegations of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Shares of real estate major DLF slipped by 4.7 per cent in the morning trade on Friday even though the company denied allegations of a relationship with the Indiabulls Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:55 IST

Get interest rates up to 8.70 per cent with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): An investment that earns guaranteed returns is always beneficial, more so when market-linked instruments aren't yielding returns as per your expectations. A fixed deposit is one such safe investment as it helps you grow your money an

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:37 IST

Spartan Poker announces its biggest live tournament 'India Poker...

New Delhi [India] September 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Spartan Poker, India's leading digital gaming platform is all set to present the country's most prestigious Live tournament - India Poker Championship (IPC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:51 IST

Tech Mahindra signs multi-year pact to accelerate AT&T's...

Dallas (Texas) [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): Tech Mahindra has announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate its IT network application, shared systems modernisation and movement to the cloud.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:26 IST

Equity indices edge higher, Tech Mahindra gains by 4.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices tracked their Asian peers and moved up during early hours on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:33 IST

Jio announces launch of JioFiber; customers to get high...

Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 5 (ANI): In a much-awaited announcement, Jio on Thursday launched JioFiber - its Fibre-to-Home service - across 1,600 cities in India which would provide people with an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, voice and video calling, conferencing, g

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Ligne Roset 2019 Collection made debut at IOTA Boutique Furniture

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): When was the last time a piece of furniture merited attention- in a better way? If you haven't witnessed such experience then, at IOTA Boutique Furniture, Ligne Roset's 2019 Collection has marked its grand debut.

Read More
iocl