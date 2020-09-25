IATA, UNOCT to cooperate on countering terrorist travel

Geneva [Switzerland], September 25 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations Countering Terrorist Travel Programme (CT Travel Programme).

The CT Travel Programme, a flagship global initiative of UNOCT, assists member states in building their capabilities to detect and counter terrorists and serious criminals by using advance passenger information (API), passenger name record (PNR) and other passenger data in accordance with Security Council resolutions 2178 (2014), 2396 (2017), and 2482 (2019) and relevant privacy laws.

IATA will join the CT Travel Programme as the first non-government partner of the initiative.



"This memorandum of understanding is a milestone not only for the CT Travel Programme but for UNOCT as a whole as this is the first agreement we have concluded with representatives of the private sector," said UNOCT Under-Secretary General Vladimir Voronkov.

"It symbolises the importance of partnering with the airline industry in establishing passenger data systems and provides a framework for cooperation," he said.

IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said security is a common goal for airlines and governments. The fundamental responsibility for security is with governments. Airlines help by providing API and PNR traveller data to governments.

This contributes to government information gathering in line with global standards on passenger data transmission and in respect of privacy laws.

"Our collaboration with UNOCT will improve efficiency and increase compliance for this vital information flow. The aim is to curb terrorist mobility. That will make the world a safer place and keep flying secure for all," said de Juniac. (ANI)

