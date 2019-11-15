IBE announces India's Best 100 Real Estate Brands List 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): International Brand Equity - IBE has announced India's Best 100 Real Estate Brands List 2019, an annual study conducted by IBE research across major cities in India to analyse the most successful real estate brands.

The best Indian real estate brands list 2019 will be launched on 13th December 2019 during the inaugural ceremony of the IBE 'The Best Brand 2019 India Awards', to be held at Mumbai.

The real estate sector is a critical driver of India's economic growth. The sector has been sailing in turbulent waters over the past few years with a lot of challenges. To analyse how various challenges are tackled by the individual brands, International Brand Equity announces the best real estate brands for residential, commercial and other real estate consultants in India.

The primary factors for evaluating the real estate brands in India are consumer satisfaction, brand valuation, brand awareness, and brand strength.

"This list is based on a market survey and hard data. International Brand Equity continued pre-eminence as the leading brand research and consultancy company with niche branding news, lists and reports for our viewers and branding industry," said Kumar Saurabh Head Marketing and Sale, International Brand Equity (IBE Media and Research).

Disclaimer: The list is not a ranking list but a compilation of renowned brands in the field of real estate in India.

Some of the best real estate brands in India are:

* Embassy Group

* DLF LTD

* Sobha Limited

* Godrej Properties

* K Raheja Corp

* Oberoi Realty

* Brigade Group

* JLL India

* Birla Estates

* Salarpuria Sattva Group

