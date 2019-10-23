Dr Debapratim Purkayastha
ICFAI Business School Professor Tops 2018-19 Bestselling Authors List

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:04 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Debapratim Purkayastha, Dean, ICFAI Business School Case Research Centre is the number one bestselling case author for the fourth consecutive year out of more than 8,000 case authors worldwide.
The UK-based, The Case Centre, which is the world's largest repository of case studies, today revealed the Top 40 Bestselling authors for 2018-19.
"Making it to the top 40 is an 'extraordinary achievement' as there were more than 8,000 case authors worldwide. Debapratim Purkayastha makes it four years at the top of the bestselling case author tree. The ICFAI Business School Dean (Case Research Centre) held on to his number one crown by selling over 21,000 copies in 2018-19. Huge congratulations to him," stated a press release by the Case Centre.
Dr Purkayastha's cases were sold in over 370 organizations in 57 countries, in The Case Centre alone in 2018-19.
Additionally, Prof GV Muralidhara, also from ICFAI Business School, was placed in the 21st position in the list.
"It's a great honor to feature in this list! My team members at ICFAI Business School are working very hard to get high quality and relevant content for Management Education into classrooms worldwide. I am sure that, in the coming years, you will see more people from ICFAI Business School breaking into this elite list by virtue of the excellent work that is happening in the institution," said Dr Purkayastha.
The other bestselling authors are from internationally reputed B-schools like Harvard Business School, IMD, INSEAD, etc. The list of top Best-selling case authors is based on total sales (cases bought by B-schools around the world) from the cases for each author in the academic year 2018-2019. The Case Centre started making this list public since 2016.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

