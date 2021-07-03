ICFAI Business School wins two EFMD Case Awards

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad won two EFMD (European Foundation for Management Development) case awards recently.

EFMD, which is a prominent accreditation agency for Management Schools with their EQUIS accreditation, announced the winner of the highly prestigious EFMD Case Writing Competition.

A case 'SC Johnson and the Global Ocean Plastic Crisis', written by Ms. Syeda Maseeha Qumer and Late Dr. Debapratim Purkayastha, was the winner in the 'Corporate Social Responsibility' category.

The case addresses SC Johnson's efforts to tackle the global crisis of plastic pollution in oceans. It highlights the challenges the company faced in its fight against ocean plastic waste, including the plastic value chain's complexity, improvements in waste management, lack of adequate government regulations, and changing consumer behaviour towards plastic use.

Another case 'Family Feud at Aldi Nord', written by Dr. KBS Kumar and Ms. Indu Perepu, was the winner in the 'Family Business' category. The case is about Germany-based Albrecht family owned and operated Aldi discount supermarket chain and focuses on a family dispute that started to impact the family business.

16 Years ... 16 Awards

ICFAI Business School won this two case awards in the 2020 edition of the competition which saw more than 550 submissions from top Business Schools across the world. EFMD has been organizing Case Writing Competition since 2003 and ICFAI Business School began submitting cases to the competition in 2005. Since then, it has won 16 awards over the last 16 years.

The other notable winners over the years include INSEAD, London Business School, IESE, Rotterdam School of Management, IMD, Ivey Business School, Kellogg School of Management, ISB, IIM-A, IIM -B, and IIM-C.

According to the panel which judged the entries from across the world in the 'Family Business' category, the case was selected as the winning case for its well written, fascinating story with interesting details and relevant topics to be addressed in the family business. This case will provide students and family enterprises with an interesting set of issues to ponder upon.



"With over 550 submissions this year, the cases allow for a great diversity of pedagogical objectives and raise much-needed debate that will pave a sustainable way out of the pandemic and an inclusive economic recovery," said Eric Cornuel, President of EFMD Global.

Useful Link for the news:

www.efmdglobal.org/awards/case-writing-competition/case-winners-2020

blog.efmdglobal.org/2021/04/19/the-2020-case-writing-competition-winners

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956, Hyderabad. It is a premier Business School that has been consistently ranked by independent rating agencies as one of the top 10 B - Schools of India. IBS has received the AACSB accreditation, the gold standard in international accreditation. It is one of the first business schools in South Asia to receive the prestigious SAQS accreditation.

NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with 'A' Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4.

EFMD is a global, non-profit, membership-driven organization dedicated to management development. It is recognized globally as an accreditation body for business schools, business school programs, and corporate universities.

With the support of our 966 members across 90 countries, EFMD act as a catalyst to promote and enhance excellence in management development globally. It is based in Brussels, Belgium, with offices in Geneva, Hong Kong, Miami and Prague.

With our network of 30,000 management professionals from academia, business, public service, and consultancies, EFMD plays a central role in shaping global approach to management education and provides a unique forum for information, research, networking, and debate on innovation and best practice.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

