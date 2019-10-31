The bank aims to double the number in next six months
The bank aims to double the number in next six months

ICICI Bank crosses milestone of issuing 2 million FASTag

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): ICICI Bank said on Thursday it has crossed a milestone of issuing two million FASTag till date, the most by any financial institution in the country.
The bank aims to double the number in next six months.
ICICI commands more than half of the market share in terms of the number of transactions on FASTag. In terms of value, the bank's share is even higher at 60 per cent.
FASTag is a brand name owned by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) which carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of NHAI. The total toll market of the country is estimated to be Rs 20,000 crore a year.
Out of 29 million FASTag transactions across the industry in September, ICICI Bank undertook nearly 15.4 million transactions totalling nearly Rs 395 crore.
"We believe that FASTag substantially enhances the convenience for motorists by curbing congestion at toll locations as drivers do not have to stop and pay the fee, thereby saving their time," said Sudipta Roy, Head of Unsecured Assets at ICICI Bank.
"With the current mandate of making FASTag mandatory for all toll plazas, we aim to double our portfolio to four million FASTag in next six months," he said in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:24 IST

Prometric to distribute ETS's TOEIC program in India

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Princeton, NJ headquartered ETS today announced that its flagship TOEIC® program is being distributed in India by Prometric®, a global leader in test development and delivery. Prometric is the TOEIC program's Country Master Distributor (CMD).

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:15 IST

Sensex closes off record high, Yes Bank gains by 23 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday but off the day's high after Sensex touched a fresh record high of 40,392 in intraday trading session.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:30 IST

Reliance Jio asks govt to rubbish COAI claims after SC order on AGR

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The bruising battle in Indian telecom sector reached high echelons of government on Thursday with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) rubbishing Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) which has claimed an unprecedented crisis after the recent Supreme Court judgeme

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:17 IST

Turner underlines socio-economic impact of the Statue of Unity...

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31(ANI/ BusinessWire India): Statue of Unity has today become an epitome of master class design, precision engineering, excellent project management, and exemplary construction.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:16 IST

All India Occupational Therapists' Association to embark on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a novel initiative, scores of Occupational Therapists across the country, will resort to a walkathon and perform street plays in the KEM precincts on November 9 to create awareness about the key contribution of occupational therapy in healthcar

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:11 IST

Mrs Earth Priyanka Khurana Goyal joins as brand ambassador for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Priyanka Khurana Goyal, the only Indian to get the title of Mrs Earth, recently joined hands with VPR Entertainment as their brand ambassador.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:39 IST

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion, stock zooms by 30 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Private sector lender Yes Bank said on Thursday that it has received a 1.2 billion dollar (about Rs 8,520 crore) binding offer for a stake purchase from a global investor, adding it is in advanced talks with other investors.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:10 IST

Rapido to provide free rides during odd-even in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rapido has now kick-started its services in the national capital Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:34 IST

Mrs India 2019 2020 Winner Priyanka Abhishek to Represent India...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31(ANI/BusinessWire India): Mrs India 2019-2020 winner Priyanka Abhishek who was crowned at the seventh edition of Mrs India by Mrs India Pageants and Productions Pvt Ltd Directed by Deepali Phadnis on September 16 2019, at Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:31 IST

Reliance Brands raises stake in Future101 Design, holding now...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Reliance Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has bought an additional stake of 2.5 per cent in luxury apparel firm Future101 Design to take its share to 17.5 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:13 IST

Zorawar Karla's Farzi cafe in London enters Michelin 2020 guide

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Oct 31(ANI/NewsVoir): The Modern Indian Bistro - Farzi Cafe, got another feather in their cap where their outlet in London just makes it into the Michelin 2020 guide.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:37 IST

Tradologie clocks GMV of Rs 657 crore, plans to expand portfolio...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Tradologie, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace offering global procurement solutions for commodities trade, said on Thursday it achieved gross merchandise volume (GMV) of Rs 657 crore since inception four years ago.

Read More
iocl