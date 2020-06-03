ICICI Lombard simplifies claim process for customers affected by cyclone Amphan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3 (ANI): India's largest private-sector non-life insurance company ICICI Lombard General Insurance has rolled out measures for the people affected by the super cyclonic storm Amphan.

The cyclone has been declared to be the worst cyclone that Kolkata has witnessed in the past 100 years by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The insurer has plans to provide the customers with services in these challenging times wherein COVID-19 is already a significant issue and the cyclone has only made matters worse.

Any customer can reach ICICI Lombard through its various digital communication modes. The first level of intimation was sent to the customers through social media, email and SMS giving out a claim intimation link for registering claims. Pre- and post-cyclone advisory was also sent to customers via email communication.

"Events such as these bring forth the need for one to avail insurance for self, family and their possessions as life is very uncertain and risks are unpredictable," said Sanjay Datta, Chief of Underwriting, Claims and Reinsurance at ICICI Lombard GIC.

"The least one can do is mitigate the financial impact due to such incidents," he said in a statement.

As per the data released by the authorities in Kolkata, more than 13 million people have been affected -- some losing houses, crops and lands -- and over 1.5 million homes have been damaged. (ANI)

