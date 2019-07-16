MG becomes official global car partner for Liverpool
MG becomes official global car partner for Liverpool

Iconic MG, Liverpool Football Club come together for new global partnership

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:51 IST

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marquee carmaker MG Motor signed a partnership with Liverpool FC, becoming the historic football club's official global car partner. The contract signing ceremony took place at the Mecca of football, the Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK.
The association with Liverpool FC, the current titleholder of the UEFA Champions League, will accelerate MG's brand awareness across global markets such as Europe, Asia, Middle East, Australia, South America, North Africa and more.
For MG and Liverpool fans in India, the partnership will enable VIP access to watch the Liverpool FC team training, autographed merchandise, match viewing experiences, and much more. They will also have the opportunity to watch football games of their favourite club - LIVE in the UK!
This experience-first approach is aimed at leveraging football's growing popularity as the preferred sport amongst Indian millennials to strengthen MG's brand within its target audience of young, sporty and passionate customers.
"MG is proud to become the official global car partner for Liverpool FC, one of the world's most celebrated and historic football clubs, as part of its commitment to expand its brand awareness worldwide including the Indian market. As a testament to this partnership, we aim to bring exciting experiences and create delightful associations with the Indian football community and fans. MG's brand heritage truly resonates with the club's rich history. We perfectly complement each other in terms of our ethos, brand legacy and the pursuit of speed", said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India.
"MG, an iconic car brand with a rich sporting heritage, has been a valued partner of the club for several years. We're incredibly pleased to not only be renewing this relationship but also be expanding it on a global scale. As partners, we have brought some incredible opportunities to our fans and chances for them to get closer to the action. I'm looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve now that our focus becomes global", said Billy Hogan, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, Liverpool Football Club.
With the launch of the MG EZS pure electric SUV slated for global markets including the UK, Australia, Thailand and India later this year, the partnership will be leveraged at a global scale. Through the association, MG aims to co-create exciting experiences for the football and brand community in India. The carmaker has also recently created its first limited-edition LFC branded car and is now looking at introducing the special version in India, post the global association.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

