IFCI is a non-banking finance company in the public sector
IFCI is a non-banking finance company in the public sector

ICRA downgrades IFCI's credit ratings to BBB with negative outlook

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Investment information company ICRA has downgraded credit ratings of government-owned specialised financial institution IFCI Limited from BBB+ to BBB with a negative outlook.
The move comes as IFCI prepares to garner about Rs 3,000 crore during the current fiscal by selling stake in the National Stock Exchange, Clearing Corporation of India and Stock Holding Corporation of India.
ICRA downgraded IFCI's fund-based bank limits, long-term bonds including subordinate debt and bonds/non-convertible debentures public issue from BBB+ to BBB and commercial paper programme from A3+ to A2+.
"The rating downgrade factors in the continued weakening of IFCI's capital position because of continued slippages and a deteriorating operating profile as the scheduled loan repayments were met by reducing the standard loan book, apart from recoveries from non-performing assets (NPAs) and divestments," said ICRA.
While the government had announced a capital infusion of Rs 200 crore, which is likely to be infused in the coming months, ICRA expects IFCI to continue breaching the minimum regulatory capital ratios despite the capital infusion and the reducing scale of operations, unless fresh capital is allocated to IFCI.
"The overall asset quality remains weak, largely because of slippages from the loans sanctioned prior to financial year 2018-2019. This, coupled with the declining tier I capital, led to further weakening in the solvency profile with a net stage 3 assets/tier I ratio of 579 per cent as on March 31, 2019, compared to 263 per cent as on March 31, 2018."
ICRA said the company has sought government approval for divestment of certain investments in its subsidiaries. The approval would not only improve the profitability (as these are carried as per book value), it would also improve the liquidity and capital ratios as the risk-weighted assets would decline.
Moreover, this would free up the capital locked in the subsidiaries. ICRA expects this to remain a key monitorable in the near term as it will address capital-related as well as liquidity issues. "However, in the absence of such approval, IFCI's capital dependence on the government will increase substantially."
While the company has been maintaining surplus liquidity of Rs 1,000 crore on a daily average basis, the same has been partly supported by a declining standard book.
Given its large repayment obligations and the inability to secure fresh lending during the last two years, the timely divestment of its stake in large core and non-core investments and its ability to secure fresh lending will remain critical for its liquidity and capital position, said ICRA.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:13 IST

Sandesara brothers scam much bigger than PNB scam, claims ED

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Sandesara brothers scam is much bigger than the fraud committed by PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:11 IST

Reliance Home Finance appoints Dhiraj & Dheeraj as statutory auditors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Reliance Home Finance, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital, has appointed Dhiraj & Dheeraj as statutory auditors, less than three weeks after Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) resigned from the position.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:40 IST

Employee consortium, AdiGroup to bid for 75 pc stake in Jet Airways

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Jet Airways Employee Consortium on Friday announced their partnership with AdiGroup to bid for the acquisition of 75 per cent stake in debt-ridden Jet Airways through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:07 IST

Haryana CM announces relief for MSME units

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Giving major relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units of Industrial Area Faridabad, Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday made several announcements including regularisation of MSME units developed in more than 70 per cent geographical area

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:07 IST

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launches direct flight linking Baku...

New Delhi [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Backed by its core philosophy to provide strong regional network coverage, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the flag carrier and largest airline of the country of Azerbaijan today scaled yet another new height by launching its direct flight linking Baku to New Delhi

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:57 IST

Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar felicitates Aninda Basu with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Rao Jankar felicitates several entrepreneur with 'India's Great Entrepreneurs Awards 2019' for their exemplary work in nation building saying the entrepreneur are the very foundation of the economy and also help

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:41 IST

Current account deficit narrows to $4.6 billion in Q4 FY19: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) totalled 4.6 billion dollars or 0.7 per cent of the GDP in the fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:31 IST

"Bright prospects, plethora of job opportunities await...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu conducted 'Tholainokku 2019', a free seminar on Directorate of Technical Education's (DoTE) 'online counselling' for Engineering aspirants at Chennai on June 28, 2

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:13 IST

Turmeric makes it to BSE's commodity derivatives segment

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): BSE, earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange, on Friday started commodity derivatives trading in turmeric with a lot size of 10 metric tonnes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:49 IST

Himachal Pradesh signs Rs 300 crore MoU for investment in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 300 crore in Mahindra Holidays and Resorts to set up properties at Kandaghat in Solan district, Janjheli and Koldam in Mandi district and Dharamshala.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Policybazaar.com survey results indicate changing perception of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): It is quite evident that India for long has remained under-insured and the awareness around insurance has been left even further behind.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 17:06 IST

Mukesh Ambani shows interest to invest in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani as part of an outreach activity for attracting investments to the state.

Read More
iocl