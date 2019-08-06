ICRA downgrades Tata Motors' various instruments to AA minus

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has downgraded non-convertible debenture programme, long-term loans, long-term fund-based facilities and long-term non-fund-based facilities totalling Rs 22,250 crore to IRCA AA minus with negative outlook.

For short-term debt programme, commercial paper programme and short-term non-fund-based facilities have been reaffirmed at ICRA A1+plus.

"The revision in rating reflects continued deterioration in financial profile of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors' wholly-owned subsidiary, amid headwinds in China and Europe (including the UK) markets," ICRA said in a statement.

"Brexit related uncertainty is expected to continue to pressurise JLR's sales volumes going forward. These near-term pressures could result in a further weakening of JLR's sales volumes and thus profitability," it added.

The negative outlook reflects ICRA's expectations of a further deterioration in the credit profile of Tata Motors, primarily due to weakening of JLR's credit metrics amid rising pressures on its sales volumes.

"The ratings may be downgraded if there is further weakening of JLR's performance or weakening of performance at Tata Motors standalone level."

On July 25, Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,680 crore during the April to June quarter of current financial year 2019-20. (ANI)

