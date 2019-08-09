Vadasura
Vadasura

iD Fresh launches quirky campaign 'Vadasura' to celebrate India's obsession with Medu Vadas

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:58 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Food lovers and connoisseurs of Vadas across India have a new reason to celebrate as iD Fresh Food announced the first World Vada Day on August 8th, 2019.
To celebrate this unique day, iD Fresh Food launched an online game featuring a fun-filled character they created called Vadasura who represents the food-loving Asura within all of us.
The aim of this entertaining and engaging game is to use the scroll keys to catch the Medu Vadas as they fall from the sky. The game will be available for a short period of time on a microsite which can either be scanned or directly accessed through the official website. High scorers on this game will win gift vouchers that can be redeemed for iD products.
Additionally, the food brand has collaborated with standalone modern trade stores and modern trade stores for sampling and special offers for customers. They will also highlight this day through various online and social media engagements as well as the use of traditional branding and signage tools across physical stores.
"We choose August 8th as the perfect day to celebrate our love for Vada as the date 8/8 resembles two Medu Vadas stacked on top of each other. Additionally, monsoons are the apt season for deep-fried indulgences and hence we decided to adopt this date as the ideal day to indulge in all things Vada including eating, shopping, and gaming", said Musthafa PC, CEO, and co-founder of iD Fresh Food on the launch of World Vada Day.
"Medu Vada is one of the most popular and well-loved snack in India but making it at home is fast becoming a lost art as it is considered to be messy and time-consuming. Today, people have ceased to make Vadas at home anymore. We at iD Fresh Food hope that by commemorating this day, we are able to remind people about the delectable joy and warm nostalgia that a plate of homemade Vada evokes in all of us", he added.
Medu Vada in all of its variations is one of the most popular snacks in India made from ground urad dal (black gram), chillies, ginger, and other condiments. It is enjoyed as a breakfast treat, evening appetizer or even a just-like-that snack.
For Vada lovers, who want to make this delicious snack at home iD Fresh has simplified the process with their natural vada batter in its innovative squeeze-and-fry packaging. Making perfectly shaped and delicious Vadas has never been simpler!
Since 2005, iD Fresh has produced and delivered a wide range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods, including idly and dosa batter, ragi idly and dosa batter, rice rava idly batter, Malabar parota, whole wheat parota, whole wheat chapati, whole wheat and oats dosa batter, natural paneer, filter coffee decoction and the 'squeeze and fry' vada batter.
The company has evolved from making the batter in a 50-sqft kitchen in Bengaluru to modernising food packaging and establishing its presence across India and UAE. iD Fresh's USP remains its 100 per cent natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, synthetic stabilizers, artificial colours, or flavours.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:20 IST

Hindalco reports 28 pc dip in profit at Rs 1,063 crore amid...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, said on Friday its consolidated profit after tax dropped by 28 per cent to Rs 1,063 crore in the April to June quarter compared to Rs 1,475 crore in the corresponding period of previous f

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:19 IST

MIT Pune's Vishwashanti Gurukul offers International Education...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul is ranked 1 school by the Times Education School Survey in the category of International school in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:19 IST

Artistic environs add relish to the victuals at the restro-bar...

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mixing a drink and giving it a different flavour each time is an art, and when tasteful beverages are served amidst artistic surroundings and artists, it adds to the taste of the food and drink.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:31 IST

CII to support initiatives for investment in Jammu and Kashmir:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will support government and private initiatives to promote investments in Jammu and Kashmir, its President-Designate Uday Kotak said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:26 IST

Reliance Capital says no violations as alleged by auditor PwC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The board of directors at Reliance Capital has concluded that there have been no violations as alleged by Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act 2013.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:24 IST

A happy and nourishing workplace - Vuram Technology Solutions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vuram Technology Solutions, an expert in providing Business Process Management (BPM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services and a global trusted partner of Appian, was once again recognized as "India's Top 50 Great Mid-Size Workpl

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 12:12 IST

The Streamcast Group enters into definitive Restructuring...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 09 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): The Streamcast Group entered into a definitive Restructuring Services Agreement (RSA) with Rolta India Limited.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:58 IST

Investing in the mutual fund was never so easy for first-time investors

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For the longest time, investment was thought of being only for those who had a substantial bank balance or for those who had access to pricy wealth managers, who used to take care of their investment portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:58 IST

Recapitalisation of public sector banks disappearing into...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): While the government has infused huge capital in public sector banks (PSBs), the funds have largely been used to mitigate losses and failed to contribute meaningfully to credit growth, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:34 IST

DHFL says it may default again on payment obligations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has said that its payment obligations falling due in the immediate future may not be met as per their existing schedule.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:23 IST

Max Ventures reports Rs 25 crore net profit in Q1

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Ventures and Industries Limited (MaxVIL), a part of the USD 3.2 billion Max Group, operates across two core businesses of Real Estate in NCR and Speciality Packaging Films. MaxVIL has announced its results for the quarter ended 30th June 2

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:47 IST

Pigeon India initiates #StandByNursingMoms campaign for World...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): The campaign #StandByNursingMoms aims to educate people about the challenges breastfeeding mothers goes through and encourages others to work towards creating a supportive and comfortable environment for them.

Read More
iocl