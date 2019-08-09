iD Fresh launches quirky campaign 'Vadasura' to celebrate India's obsession with Medu Vadas

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Food lovers and connoisseurs of Vadas across India have a new reason to celebrate as iD Fresh Food announced the first World Vada Day on August 8th, 2019.

To celebrate this unique day, iD Fresh Food launched an online game featuring a fun-filled character they created called Vadasura who represents the food-loving Asura within all of us.

The aim of this entertaining and engaging game is to use the scroll keys to catch the Medu Vadas as they fall from the sky. The game will be available for a short period of time on a microsite which can either be scanned or directly accessed through the official website. High scorers on this game will win gift vouchers that can be redeemed for iD products.

Additionally, the food brand has collaborated with standalone modern trade stores and modern trade stores for sampling and special offers for customers. They will also highlight this day through various online and social media engagements as well as the use of traditional branding and signage tools across physical stores.

"We choose August 8th as the perfect day to celebrate our love for Vada as the date 8/8 resembles two Medu Vadas stacked on top of each other. Additionally, monsoons are the apt season for deep-fried indulgences and hence we decided to adopt this date as the ideal day to indulge in all things Vada including eating, shopping, and gaming", said Musthafa PC, CEO, and co-founder of iD Fresh Food on the launch of World Vada Day.

"Medu Vada is one of the most popular and well-loved snack in India but making it at home is fast becoming a lost art as it is considered to be messy and time-consuming. Today, people have ceased to make Vadas at home anymore. We at iD Fresh Food hope that by commemorating this day, we are able to remind people about the delectable joy and warm nostalgia that a plate of homemade Vada evokes in all of us", he added.

Medu Vada in all of its variations is one of the most popular snacks in India made from ground urad dal (black gram), chillies, ginger, and other condiments. It is enjoyed as a breakfast treat, evening appetizer or even a just-like-that snack.

For Vada lovers, who want to make this delicious snack at home iD Fresh has simplified the process with their natural vada batter in its innovative squeeze-and-fry packaging. Making perfectly shaped and delicious Vadas has never been simpler!

Since 2005, iD Fresh has produced and delivered a wide range of ready-to-cook, fresh Indian foods, including idly and dosa batter, ragi idly and dosa batter, rice rava idly batter, Malabar parota, whole wheat parota, whole wheat chapati, whole wheat and oats dosa batter, natural paneer, filter coffee decoction and the 'squeeze and fry' vada batter.

The company has evolved from making the batter in a 50-sqft kitchen in Bengaluru to modernising food packaging and establishing its presence across India and UAE. iD Fresh's USP remains its 100 per cent natural, home-made style of preparation, without the use of any chemicals, preservatives, synthetic stabilizers, artificial colours, or flavours.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


