IDBI Bank ramps up Talent Building Program with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI (MGABFSI) and IDBI Bank Ltd have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding for further period of two years to enroll the students for one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme.

The arrangement works on the model of 'Train, Recruit and Induct'. In 2019-20, MGABFSI shall train a batch of 600 candidates for IDBI Bank who shall be 'First Day, First Hour Productive' and be well-versed in the industry-standard protocols.

"Our partnership with IDBI Bank highlights our cutting-edge finishing school pedagogy that has successfully skilled high potential youth, across the country to be industry-ready. Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, with its legacy and globally benchmarked offerings, is best poised to address the issue of skill gap and we are confident that this program will help our partner establish themselves as country's most credible public sector banks with a future-ready workforce", said Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI.

The program will be delivered in two phases. The candidates will spend the first nine months on the MGABFSI campus followed by three months at IDBI Bank's branch where they will be provided with on the job training. The current batch consists of 158 trainees, who are in the third term of the programme.

On successful completion of the courses, the candidates will be awarded Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance awarded by MAHE, an Institute of Eminence and will be absorbed by IDBI as Assistant Manager.

The commencement of the strategic partnership dates back to 2014. Manipal Global Academy of BFSI has received over 2000 enrolments across five batches, out of which 1860 trained candidates are actively working with IDBI Bank.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

