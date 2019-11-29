IDE Technologies delivers a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant to CMWSSB

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaIDE Technologies, a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, has completed the erection phase of the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at the facility's location in Koyambedu, City of Chennai, State of Tamil Nadu.

"We are extremely delighted to partner with the Tamil Nadu Government and CMWSSB to Design, Build and Operate (DBO) a 45 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant in Koyambedu. This project involves supplying and laying of a transmission pipe for water to various industries situated in Irungattukottai, Sriperumbudur and Oragadam. We hope to associate with the Tamil Nadu Government in all its future projects as well," said Amit Gupta, Director Operations - IDE Technologies, India

The DBO project also included a 15-year Operation and Maintenance period, and was funded by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the Government of India (GOI) and the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Program (TNIPP), demonstrating the local authorities' commitment in improving the difficult water conditions in the area.

The TTRO plant, with a capacity of 45 MLD, was constructed in 2018 in partnership with VA Tech WABAG Ltd., in order to produce non-potable recycled water for industrial use. This industrial-grade water supply helps relieve some of the extensive water demand generated by the industrial activity in the area, and allows a larger portion of the local potable water sources to be allocated for municipal use.

The IDE-WABAG consortium has been selected by the client because of their ample experience in RO and Industrial Reuse technologies, flexible financing capabilities and strong local presence.

As part of the consortium, the technologies incorporated in this project included Gravity Sand Filters, Ultra Filtration (UF) and Reuse Reverse Osmosis treatment, in order to treat the very poor quality of the Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

