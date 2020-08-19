IESA Vision Summit 2020 to focus on driving self-reliant digital economy

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry is organising an annual flagship event 'IESA Vision Summit 2020' from August 19-21.

The vision of this online summit is 'AATMA-NIRBHAR BHARAT - Driving a Self Reliant Digital Economy and Transforming 1.3 Billion Lives.'

The summit will also focus on themes such as technology for India's mega challenges, making India data capital of the world, 5G and beyond and medical electronics and healthcare.

A detailed industry report on semiconductor ecosystem and manufacturing investment opportunities across states is also planned for release during the summit.

Some of the keynote speakers of the summit are Padma Bhushan Professor Arogyaswami J Paulraj, Vinod Dham, developer of Intel's Pentium microprocessor and technology mentor and Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO. (ANI)