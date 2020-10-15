IET India kicks off its one-year countdown to the 150th anniversary on 16 October, 2020

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IET in India is officially launching a yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary on 16 October, 2020 through a digital event.

The event will focus on the impact of Indian engineering and also give a glimpse of what the 150th year of the IET will look like in India and globally.

"Our 150th anniversary is a great opportunity to celebrate and recognise the incredible and innovative work carried out in engineering and technology by our members and volunteers," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India, while speaking about the launch of the event.

"We are working with members and volunteers across the country to ensure we bring to you a host of activities that emphasise on the importance of our vision - Working to engineer a better world. I welcome each of you to be a part of the official launch of our 150th anniversary," Sanyal added.

"IET is celebrating 150 years of inspiring, informing and influencing the global engineering and technology community. As part of our 150th year, we will be celebrating every individual and every idea that will engineer a better world," said Dr Gopichand Katragadda, Vice President - Board of Trustees, The IET.

"I welcome each one of you to the official launch of IET's 150th anniversary to get insights into all the activities we have planned for the celebratory year," Dr Katragadda added.

The event will take place on our well established, IET India Digital Conversations Platform. The esteemed panel will have:

Dr Gopichand Katragadda, Vice President - Board of Trustees, The IET

Mustafa Wajid, Chair, India Development Panel

Kapil Khanna, Chairman, Communities Committee, South Asia (CCSA)

R N Rajpoot, Vice-Chair/Treasurer, Communities Committee, South Asia (CCSA)



Shekhar Sanyal, will be seen moderating the session on 16 October, 2020 from 2:00-3:30 PM IST. Join us as we talk about what the 150th year of the IET has in store for all its members and partners.

For more information on the launch of the 150th anniversary of the IET, you can reach out to: India-Marketing@theiet.in or follow our social media handles.

We inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community to engineer a better world

We are a diverse home for engineering and technology intelligence throughout the world. This breadth and depth mean we are uniquely placed to help the sector progress society

We want to build the profile of engineering and technology to change outdated perceptions and tackle the skills gap. This includes encouraging more women to become engineers and growing the number of engineering apprentices

Interview opportunities are available with our spokespeople from a range of engineering and technology disciplines including cyber-security, energy, engineering skills, innovation, manufacturing, technology, transport and diversity in engineering

For more information, please visit www.theiet.org.

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bangalore. Today, we have over 13,000 members and have the largest membership base for the IET outside of the UK.

Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance.

We want to do this via partnerships with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning and career lifecycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

