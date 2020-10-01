IET India's Kolkata Local Network to host the Michael Faraday IET International Summit

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Michael Faraday IET International Summit is a flagship 'call-for-papers' event of the IET Kolkata Local Network which commenced in 2012. This year the fourth edition of the event will also celebrate 150 years of the IET and 75 years of the Kolkata Network.

"I am delighted that the fourth edition of Michael Faraday IET International Summit 2020 is taking place in spite of an extraordinarily difficult year. I would like to congratulate the Chairs and members of the technical and organizing committee for their amazing work in the midst of a global pandemic of unprecedented nature. It demonstrates the commitment to science, technology, and engineering and our mission to engineer a better world," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India.

"Today indeed is a very important and proud day for all volunteers of the IET Kolkata Network. The last 75 years have been spent with notable volunteers leading, sharing, discussing and steering towards working to engineer a better world. I would like to congratulate all volunteers of the IET Kolkata Network for their relentless dedication and passion towards the field of engineering and technology," said Kapil Khanna, Chief Patron of the conference and Chairman of the IET Communities in South Asia.

"4 October 2020, marks a legacy of 75 years of hard work and dedication of our past and current community of volunteers. I am immensely happy and honoured to be a part of the IET Kolkata Network," said SN Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, IET Kolkata Local Network.

"This year we have received close to 100 papers for the event out of which 54 papers have been selected for presentation," added Mukhopadhyay.

The event will be spread out over two days, October 3-4, 2020. For more details on the event, kindly reach out to us at: India-Marketing@theiet.in.

* We inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community to engineer a better world

* We are a diverse home for engineering and technology intelligence throughout the world. This breadth and depth mean we are uniquely placed to help the sector progress society

* We want to build the profile of engineering and technology to change outdated perceptions and tackle the skills gap. This includes encouraging more women to become engineers and growing the number of engineering apprentices



* Interview opportunities are available with our spokespeople from a range of engineering and technology disciplines including cyber-security, energy, engineering skills, innovation, manufacturing, technology, transport and diversity in engineering

* For more information, please visit www.theiet.org

Institution of Engineering and Technology-India

The IET office started operations in India in 2006, in Bengaluru. Today, we have over 13,000 members and have the largest membership base for the IET outside of the UK.

Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub our aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally.

Our strategy is to make a meaningful impact on the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance.

We want to do this via partnerships with industry, academia and government, focussing on the application of practical skills within both learning & career lifecycles, driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

For more details, please visit india.theiet.org.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

