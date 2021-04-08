IFI Techsolutions has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech), today announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.



"At IFI Tech we have developed deep expertise in datacentre migration & transformation to Microsoft Azure cloud by providing solutions to some large enterprises like L&T Group, Hiranandani Financial Services and Reliance Communications. Our experience in assisting 200 plus customers globally to migrate more than 3000 Microsoft Windows Server & SQL Servers to Azure has led to our achievement of this advanced specialisation. We would like to thank Microsoft for this program that will not only help partners like us showcase our capabilities, but also help customers recognise IFI Tech as an experienced and trusted partner," said Puneet Bajaj, Partner - IFI Techsolutions, while speaking about this recent achievement.

"The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. IFI Techsolutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud," added Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp.

