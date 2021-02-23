IFIM Law School announces commencement of LLB Programs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): IFIM Law School, the 15th Best Law School (Careers 360:2020), announces the commencement of admissions for its 2021-2022 academic year. First round of admissions closes on 31st March 2021.

Affiliated to KSLU and recognized by the Bar Council of India, IFIM Law School offers courses like BBA. LLB (the 5-year integrated course) and LLB (the 3-Year course). Students from any stream are welcome. Students with good academic performance can avail scholarships of up to 100 per cent.

IFIM Law School is transforming the legal education with interventions like Personality Enhancement Program, Research Incubation, Social Immersion Program, Mentorship Program and Industry Internship Programme (IIP). The Law School also has a unique CGPA system which offers interdisciplinary courses to accommodate the needs of the ever-changing industry landscape.

"IFIM imparts a rigorous and interdisciplinary legal education with a view to producing excellent well trained legal professionals, scholars, leaders and public servants. IFIM empowers its students with knowledge, skills, and vision to meet the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world. The School's expert faculty comes from national and international law schools like: University of East Anglia, Queen Mary, Chicago-Kent College of Law, Maurer School of Law, Gaunghua Law School, ISDE and Football Club Barcelona, University of Toronto. They engage in critical scholarship that contributes to public debates both in India and abroad. IFIM is committed to promoting interdisciplinary legal education where students of IFIM have an opportunity to cross-register courses from other schools of IFIM," said Prof Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, IFIM Law School.

IFIM Law School offers a unique curriculum, the only Law School where non-law management subjects are taught by the specialist faculty from the AACSB accredited, QS ranked, JAGSOM (IFIM Business School).

IFIM Law School has a world-class campus which facilitates ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) usage in the teaching-learning process. Nestled in the IT Hub of India, equipped with hostel facilities, beautiful, lush green campus and an extensive library, the campus is a cornucopia of excellence in teaching, learning and student experience.

Eligibility criteria

Courses offered:

BBA. LLB (five years)

Particulars and applicable to

* Minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in 10+2 or 11+1 course or in an equivalent course as prescribed by the IFIM Academic Review Board from time to time in accordance with the requirement of the concerned regulatory body. Applicable to - General Category and other communities

* Minimum 45 per cent aggregate marks in 10+2 or 11+1 course or in an equivalent course as prescribed by the IFIM Academic Review Board from time to time in accordance with the requirement of the concerned regulatory body. Applicable to - SC/ST candidates

* Be or be less than 20 yrs. Applicable to - General Category and other communities in the case of applicants as on 1st June 2021

* Be or be less than 22 yrs. Applicable to - SC, ST, and other backward communities in the case of applicants as on 1st June 2021

Course offered



LLB (three years)

Particulars and applicable to

* Minimum 45 per cent in a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification or as prescribed by the IFIM Academic Review Board from time to time in accordance with the requirement of the concerned regulatory body. Applicable to - General Category and other communities

* Minimum 40 per cent in a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification or as prescribed by the IFIM Academic Review Board from time to time in accordance with the requirement of the concerned regulatory body. Applicable to - SC/ST candidate

* Upper Age relaxation as per the Hon'ble SC case - Rishabh Duggal v/s BCI & Anr. However, if the regulatory bodies prescribe any mandatory upper age limit the same shall be applicable. Applicable to - General Category and other communities including SC/ST and other backward communities in the case of applicants as on 1st June 2021

Course offered

Direct Admission (BBA. LLB course) to IFIM Law School

Particulars and applicable to

* CLAT - Applicable to - 10000 rank & below

* LSAT - Applicable to - India - 50 per cent & above

* AILET - Applicable to - 5000 rank & below

IFIM Law School is affiliated to the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) and is approved by the Bar Council of India. IFIM's ethos emphasizes on providing students with a holistic educational experience and nurturing an industry ready #SMARTLawyer. The core curriculum is taught by experienced faculty members who have come from national and international law schools like: University of East Anglia, Queen Mary, Chicago-Kent College of Law, Maurer School of Law, Guanghua Law School, Instituto Superior de Derecho y EconomIa and Football Club Barcelona, University of Toronto.

The unique curriculum architecture is complemented by a CGPA system that allows students to choose between electives. These electives are crafted keeping in mind the ever-changing landscape of the legal industry.

With unique interventions like the Personality Enhancement Program, Social Immersion Program, Research Incubation Program, Industry Internship Program and the Mentorship Program, the Law School focuses on the development of the student and provides them with more than what other law schools give. Equipped with state-of-the-art sophisticated technology tools, beautiful and lush campus, vibrant campus life, and a library that is the sanctum-sanctorum of learning, IFIM Law School is the prime destination for legal education in the Silicon Valley of India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

