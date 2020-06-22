IFTAS announces the appointment of Shri T. Rabi Sankar as Chairman and Dr N Rajendran as Chief Executive Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): IFTAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India announces the appointments of Shri. T Rabi Sankar as the Chairman and Dr N Rajendran as the CEO of the organization effective May 15, 2020, and May 27, 2020, respectively.

Shri. T Rabi Sankar, currently serving as Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India for Payment Systems, Information Technology, Risk Management, and Fintech has taken over concurrent charge, ex officio, as the Chairman of IFTAS.

Shri Sankar, who has an M.Phil. (Economics) degree, has long experience across a wide spectrum of central banking functions, particularly, exchange rate management, reserves portfolio management, public debt management, monetary operations, development, regulation and surveillance of financial markets and of payment systems, and managing the Bank's IT infrastructure.

He is a member of important committees that include Internal Study Group to Review the Working of the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate System, Working Group to Review the Guidelines for Hedging of Commodity Price Risk by Residents in the Overseas Markets, Expert Committee on Integration of Commodity Spot and Derivative Markets (established by the Government of India), Working Group on Establishing Viable Capital Markets (established by the Bank for International Settlements or, BIS) and Working Group on Dollar Funding Markets (BIS).

During 2005-2011, he served as the IMF consultant to the Government and Central Bank of Bangladesh on developing government bond markets and restructuring the debt management process. During 2008-2014, he worked in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India on deputation.

Commenting on his appointment, Shri Sankar said, "I am privileged to be appointed as the Chairman of IFTAS which has been managing critical payment system infrastructure of the country."

Dr N Rajendran, who has joined IFTAS as the Chief Executive Officer, is a leading expert in the field of Payments and Banking Systems and holds a Ph.D. in computer science.

With an outstanding track record in strategizing, people and technology management, cybersecurity, administration, thought leadership, and project and business execution, Dr Rajendran has consistently excelled and succeeded in delivering at multiple technical leadership positions for over 20 years of his industry presence and experience.

In his previous roles in various capacities, Dr Rajendran has conceptualised, implemented and operationalized National Financial Switch (NFS) and Cheque Truncation System (CTS), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Automated Clearing House (NACH), Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), etc.

He has played a major role in transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy along with being the chief architect in creating and implementing ground-breaking systems such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr N Rajendran said," I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious organization which has been managing the systemically important payment infrastructure of our country. I am looking forward to work closely with Reserve Bank of India and the Payment Ecosystem for widening the digital payment footprint and ensuring inclusive growth across the country and globally."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the article. (ANI/PRNewswire)


