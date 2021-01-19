Ignite India Education continues to mentor those who dream

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/SRV Media): Ignite India Education, the institute founded on Former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's vision has helped thousands of students with a number of entrance examinations.

Established in 2006, the Institute's goal has been to guide, mentor and inspire the youth interested in the fields of Architecture, Design, Fashion, Fine Arts, Interior designing, Law, Hotel Management and other new-age career opportunities. Ignite India Initiative is the brainchild of renowned fashion designer, Govind Kumar Singh. Mr Singh is a graduate from NIFT Bangalore and has received multiple awards during his illustrious career.



Inspired by the late President's vision of 'India Beyond 2020', the education counselling company continues to spread awareness amongst the youth and provide the resources to prepare for entrance examinations for various colleges across India. Since its creation, Ignite Study Points can now be found in New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, Ahmedabad, and many more locations.

The talented professionals at Ignite India Education have immense experience and have guided more than 20,000 students in the last 15 years. The team consists of design, management, and technology professionals along with a large network of Ignite alumni and industry experts who are available to mentor and support the students.

Ignite India is gearing up to start Ignite Study Points across India by end of 2021, interested professionals are invited to be part of this nation-building initiative.

"The company was founded keeping in mind the vision and dreams that Dr APJ Abul Kalam had left us, with the primary objective to provide equal educational opportunities to every youth. At Ignite India, we are focused on empowering society and transforming India into a developed nation through education. The team is full of talented and accomplished individuals with a collective goal of helping as many students as possible," said PR Rathod, Apparel & Fashion Industry veteran on Ignite India Education's journey.

At Ignite India Education, utmost importance is given to each student in the form of one-on-one doubt clearing sessions, regularly updated study material, mock tests, and flexible timings. The Institute offers a wide variety of courses that are customizable according to the student's need. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Ignite India Education did not take a step back.





With a swift transition to the digital medium, the Institute ensured no loss in time and preparation. Students can now attend online classes and take their mock tests online on Ignite India app. To further help the students, Ignite India Education has created a YouTube channel consisting of recorded class sessions, study material and other preparatory materials.

With an initial focus on NIFT NID (Design), NATA B. Arch CEPT JEE (Architecture) and fine arts-related courses, Ignite India Education also added Law (CLAT) and BBA BBM, (Management), NCHMCT JEE (Hotel Management) courses in order to cater to a larger set of youth aspirations. The institute also offers need cum merit-based scholarships to those who are in need. Furthermore, the company's vision remains to not commercialize the education and merely guide students with the right resources.

Throughout the year, Ignite India Education organizes multiple events across India to give students the opportunity to showcase their work. Ignite India Meraki is one of the annual festivals organised by the Institute. It provides the youth with a platform to express themselves artistically. Various events such as fashion shows, fashion styling, face make-up, slam poetry, app design, industrial design, and photography are organised.

More Than 2000 students participated in the 4-day event Meraki 2020-21 and 105 Winners who have proven their potential and have showcased the best in this carnival of ideas are awarded in the final day of event. Details of winners can be viewed on event website and Ignite India social media handles.

Directors of UID, Karunavati University, Ajeenkya DY Patil University Pune, Aditya Academy of Architecture & Design Bengaluru, Dr Manjula Raman, Group CEO, Royale Concorde International, Ms. Gauri Sommya, Vice-Principal of Harvest International School, Bengaluru, Arun Gopidas, founder of Gopigraphy Inc. & co-founder of Red Baton was also in attendance of the event. Graced the occasion with their presence and encouraged the participants.

In the 15 years since their incorporation, Ignite India Education has successfully guided thousands of students to their dreams. Irrespective of the challenges posed, the Institute comes up with effective solutions quickly. Owing to the same vision and goal shared by all, Ignite India Education has established itself as the go-to counselling service.

To know more: https://igniteindiaeducation.com/

YouTube Channel - www.youtube.com/igniteindiaeducation

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

